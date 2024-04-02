Text Annotation Tool Market Gain Momentum with Major Giants Annotate, Datumize, Labelbox, Snorkel AI
Annotate (United Kingdom), Datumize (Spain), Appen Limited (Australia), Tagtog (Poland), Heartex (United States), Cogito Tech LLC (United States), Labelbox (United States), Diffgram (United States), Hugging Face (United States), LightTag Technologies (Germany), Playment (India), LabelFlow (France), CloudApp (United States), Snorkel AI (United States), Others
The Global Text Annotation Tool Market size was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2022 to USD 11.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% in the forecast period (2023-2030).
Software programs called text annotation tools are used to annotate digital text data with labels, comments, and other metadata. With the use of these tools, users can recognize and annotate particular text elements—like names, locations, dates, or events—for a variety of applications, such as information retrieval, machine learning, sentiment analysis, and natural language processing. Text classification, entity recognition, sentiment analysis, and keyword extraction are just a few of the functions that text annotation tools may offer. These techniques are useful for analyzing and deriving insights from massive amounts of unstructured text data in a variety of industries, such as healthcare, banking, e-commerce, and social media. The two main factors propelling the text annotation tool market's expansion are the rising need for AI-based text analytics solutions and the expanding accessibility of big data.
Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Europe (Germany, Russia, the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic Nations, and the Rest of Europe.)
North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America)
The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, and the Rest of MEA)
1. Market Snapshot
2. Global Text Annotation Tool Market Factor Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Growth Drivers, Trends, and Challenges
- Porter 5- Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
3.Text Annotation Tool Market by Type (2019-2030) [Cloud-Based, On-Premises]
4. Market by Applications/ End Users (2019-2030) [Natural Language Processing, Information Extraction, Machine Learning, Sentiment Analysis, Others]
5.Text Annotation Tool Market: Country Landscape
6. Market Size Breakdown for Each Country
7. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis by Players
- Company Profiles
