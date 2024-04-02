Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan presented in Moldova

The Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan (INECP) for Moldova was presented on 1 April in Chisinau during a public debate organised as part of the national Moldenergy exhibition.

The Plan, as well the Strategic Environmental Assessment for Moldova, were developed with the support of the EU-funded and UNDP-implemented programme ‘Addressing the Impact of the Energy Crisis in Moldova’.

The Plan is developed by each EU Member State and is a roadmap for achieving energy security and climate change mitigation goals. The measures set out in the Plan are binding and are reviewed every five years.

According to the document, which is currently being finalised, Moldova commits to having a 27% share of renewable energy in final energy consumption by 2030, to maintain growth in final energy consumption at 2800 ktoe (2592 ktoe in 2022), and to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 68.6% compared to 1990.

The document describes the public policies and investments envisaged to achieve the targets set in energy security, internal energy market, energy efficiency, decarbonisation, and research, innovation and competitiveness.

The measures proposed in the Plan aim to lead to positive environmental impacts. These include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality and its effects on human health, restoring and improving ecological connectivity, and combating the effects of climate change.

