Growth in online gaming, rise in digitalization, and penetration of internet connectivity drive the growth of the global microtransaction market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Online Microtransaction Market Reach USD 219.4 Billion by 2032 | Top Players such as - NCSoft, NetEase and Niantic." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global online microtransaction market was valued at USD 65.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 219.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Growth in online gaming, rise in digitalization, and penetration of internet connectivity, drive the growth of the global market. In addition, convenient, quick, and seamless digital transactions are driving the adoption of the online microtransaction industry. Furthermore, online microtransaction market trends such as increase in reliance on in-app purchases as a primary revenue stream for mobile applications, and growth in interest in utilizing blockchain technology for secure and transparent microtransactions are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The online microtransaction market is segmented into type, device, payment model, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into in-game currencies, random chance purchases, in-game items, expiration, and others. On the basis of device, it is divided into PC, gaming consoles, mobile phones, and others. On the basis of payment model, the market is fragmented into prepay, post-pay and pay-as-you-go. On the basis of region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA).

On the basis of device, the PC segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the online microtransaction market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The continuous evolution of PC gaming and digital content delivery platforms further amplifies the growth potential of the PC segment within the online microtransactions industry. However, the mobile phone segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in the adoption of smartphones and the increase in reliance on mobile devices for digital interactions drive the growth of the market.

On the basis of payment model, the prepay segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the online microtransaction market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise of prepaid digital wallets and virtual currency systems has provided users with a secure and dedicated mechanism for managing their prepay balances. This not only enhances user trust but also encourages more frequent and spontaneous microtransactions. However, the pay-as-you-go segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2032. The pay-as-you-go model reduces financial barriers, making it more accessible to a wider audience and encouraging spontaneous transactions.

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the online microtransaction market revenue. High internet penetration and a large user base have fueled the growth of microtransactions across sectors as this region has a well-established digital infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is anticipated to enhance the market growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth of digitalization and internet penetration in the region.

The key players that operate in the online microtransaction market analysis are Activision Blizzard, Inc., CyberAgent Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc., NCSoft, NetEase Inc., Niantic, Inc., Riot Games, Valve Corporation, Nexon Co., Ltd., and Wargaming.net. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the online microtransaction industry.

Key Findings of the Study

● By type, the in-game items segment accounted for the largest online microtransaction market share in 2022.

● By device, the mobile phones segment accounted for the largest online microtransaction market share in 2022.

● Depending on payment model, the prepay segment accounted for the largest share in 2022.

● Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

