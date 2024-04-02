Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visits Dr JS Moroka Local Municipality, 3 Apr

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is set to visit the Dr. JS Moroka Local Municipality, Nkangala District in Mpumalanga, on Wednesday, 03 April 2024. The purpose of the visit is to assess service delivery levels and interact with key stakeholders.



MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED AS FOLLOWS:



1. Meeting with Stakeholders:

DATE: Wednesday, 03 April 2024

VENUE: Nokaneng Community Hall, Nokaneng

TIME: 10h30



2. Service Delivery Monitoring:

DATE: Wednesday, 03 April 2024

VENUE: Nokaneng Community Hall, Nokaneng

TIME: 13h30

Media enquiries:

Thabo Mokgola (Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs)

Cell: 060 962 4982