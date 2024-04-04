Lighthouse Autism Center Partners with Clay Fire to provide Autism Training
LAC to Provide Autism Training to Clay FireSAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firefighters at Clay Fire, situated in northern St. Joseph County, Indiana, are gearing up for a crucial training session. From April 8th to 10th, 2024, they will participate in specialized training provided by Lighthouse Autism Center. The goal? To equip these emergency responders with essential skills for effectively assisting individuals with autism during crisis situations.
The population served by Clay Fire comprises approximately 70,000 residents. Within this diverse community, there are individuals with autism, each unique in their behavior, communication, and sensory responses. For some, emergency lights and sounds can trigger anxiety, leading to outbursts that might appear as noncompliance. Recognizing these nuances is crucial for first responders.
During the training, firefighters will learn techniques for:
• Approaching: How to approach individuals with autism in a calm and respectful manner.
• Building Rapport: Establishing trust and understanding through effective communication.
• De-escalation: Strategies to manage heightened emotions and prevent escalation.
• Safety Measures: Determining appropriate actions to ensure the well-being of both responders and individuals with autism.
Lighthouse Autism Center has been at the forefront of autism awareness and education. Notably, they’ve also provided similar training to the fire and police staff at the City of South Bend, IN, as well as the team at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital. Their commitment extends beyond emergency responders, reaching various community organizations and healthcare providers.
By fostering understanding, compassion, and practical skills, this collaborative effort aims to create a safer environment for everyone. As the Clay Fire Department embraces this training, they move closer to their mission: positively impacting individuals with autism and those who care for them.
Community Education at Lighthouse Autism Center
Lighthouse Autism Center offers a community education program that works with any local community organization or healthcare provider who is looking to better understand how to support and advocate for those with autism. Sessions are led by our highly experienced team of Board Certified Behavior Analyst’s (BCBA’s) and involve information on the signs and characteristics of autism, and appropriate interactions and de-escalation techniques. These trainings are tailored to specific organizations such as first responders, police departments, medical facilities, libraries, collage healthcare programs, and more. Participants are invited to ask our clinical team about specific situations or questions, and Lighthouse offers a free autism resource kit with each presentation. This kit includes materials that may help individuals on the spectrum meet their sensory needs and aid in communication. This is just one of the ways Lighthouse is pursuing it’s mission to “positively impact individuals with autism and those that care for them,” by bringing awareness to autism, educating parents and caregivers on the signs of autism, and giving the communities we serve the tools to foster an environment of inclusivity and acceptance of neurodiversity.
Autism Friendly Certification
As part of Lighthouse’s commitment to community education, Lighthouse is also in the final stages of designing an Autism Friendly Certification program for local organizations looking to train their teams on skills and techniques for interacting with and supporting individuals with autism. This program will be free to community organizations and will include both online training modules as well as live training sessions with clinical team members.
To request an Autism Training, submit a form here: https://lighthouseautismcenter.com/request-a-training-form/
ABA and Speech Therapy at Lighthouse Autism Center
ABA Therapy principles have been applied since the early 1960s to both children and adults with various developmental diagnosis. Since then, there has been an evolution and improvement in the therapy techniques used in ABA, however, the core teaching of ABA has stayed the same. ABA is scientifically validated, and data driven and consistently shows the best outcomes for children with autism.
At Lighthouse Autism Center, we offer the highest quality ABA and speech therapy in a beautiful, play-based environment. With an innovative speech therapy model called Lighthouse Fusion®, children are making greater progress, faster, all while having fun. Children are immersed in imaginary spaces where they can naturally explore their interests, engage in sensory experiences, and practice language. Each child’s progress can be seen in smiles and laughter, because we know children learn best when they’re having fun.
