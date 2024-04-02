Minister Blade Nzimande: Media briefing on validity of qualifications of four Educor institutions

On the 26 March 2024, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande called a media briefing, wherein he explained the rationale behind the Department of Higher Education and Training’s decision to cancel the registration of the four Educor institutions, namely, City Varsity (Pty) Ltd, Damelin (Pty) Ltd, Icesa City Campus (Pty) Ltd and Lyceum College (Pty) Ltd.

As the regulator of both public and private higher education in South Africa, the Department was mindful of the potential impact that the decision to cancel the registration of these colleges, might have on the ability of students to complete their qualifications.

Therefore, in making this decision, the Department gave careful consideration to the potential impact on students. Consistent with this, as the regulator, the Department wishes to assure both the students, alternative academic institutions, and current and potential employers of the following-



1. The qualifications issued or obtained during the period of registration and during the phase-out period, remain valid and recognised. This assurance was also communicated by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

2. This means that, the four Educor colleges (City Varsity (Pty) Ltd, Damelin (Pty) Ltd, Icesa City Campus (Pty) Ltd and Lyceum College (Pty) Ltd) still have an obligation to award the students their qualifications during the period of registration and during the phase- out period; and

3. The four Educor colleges are also required to ensure that they conclude the remaining examinations or assessments for the remainder of the current academic year.

As stated by the Minister during the media briefing of 26 March, the Department is willing to assist in helping to mitigate the impact that this is having on students.

In line with the Minister’s commitment, through its Directorate responsible for the registration of private higher education institutions, the Department is currently handling queries from students, many of whom have expressed their frustration with the lack of communication and unresponsiveness of the four Educor colleges.

The Department wishes to restate that, the decision to cancel the registration City Varsity (Pty) Ltd, Damelin (Pty) Ltd, Icesa City Campus (Pty) Ltd and Lyceum College (Pty) Ltd still stands.



The Department also wishes to issue a stern warning to existing private higher education institutions that the Department will not hesitate to cancel the registration of any institution that willfully violates the conditions of their registration.

Further to this, the Department also wishes to issue a further warning to individuals or groups who may be operating or intend to establish bogus institutions. Working with the South African Police Service, we will close down any bogus colleges, should we become aware of their existence.

Compliance with the regulations that govern private higher education is not optional for any academic institution and as required by the Higher Education Act of 101 of 1997, as amended, as the Department of Higher Education and Training, we have a legal obligation to protect the integrity of our country’s higher education system.

Enquires:

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za

