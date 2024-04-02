Eucalyptus Oil Market to Reach $252.0 Million by 2030.

Eucalyptus Oil Market

Allied Market Research reveals the eucalyptus oil market's projected growth to $252.0 million by 2030.

Driven by rising demand for natural products and the versatility of eucalyptus oil. Asia-Pacific emerges as a major contributor with an estimated value of $71.8 million by 2030.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Eucalyptus Oil Market by Nature, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global eucalyptus oil market size was valued at $135.5 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $252.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The conventional segment dominated the market in 2020, generating $72.9 million in revenue. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% and reach $130.3 million by 2030. Similarly, the organic segment is expected to experience significant growth, reaching $121.7 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%.

In terms of regional distribution, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a major contributor to market growth, with an estimated value of $71.8 million by 2030, experiencing a substantial CAGR of 8.0%. North America and Europe collectively held the majority of the market share in 2020, accounting for around 69.4%. Specifically, North America held about 40.3% of the market share.

Both Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to witness noteworthy CAGRs during the forecast period, with Asia-Pacific at 8.0% and Europe at 6.9%. Together, these two regions represented 54.0% of the market share in 2020, and this is projected to increase to 58.5% by 2030.

Extraction Process: Eucalyptus essential oil is typically extracted from the leaves of eucalyptus trees through steam distillation. This method involves passing steam through the leaves to release the essential oil, which is then condensed and collected.

Chemical Composition: The primary active ingredient in eucalyptus essential oil is cineole, also known as eucalyptol, which must make up at least 70.0 percent of the product. This compound is responsible for many of the oil's therapeutic properties, including its antiseptic, anti-fungal, and anti-inflammatory effects.

Origins: Eucalyptus trees are native to Australia, but they can also be found in regions such as New Guinea and Indonesia. Eucalyptus globulus, one of the most commonly cultivated species, is a major source of eucalyptus essential oil.

Medicinal Properties: Eucalyptus essential oil is renowned for its antiseptic and anti-fungal properties, making it a popular choice for treating wounds, cuts, and infections. It also has analgesic properties that can help alleviate pain and inflammation.

Mosquito Repellent: The mosquito repellent properties of eucalyptus essential oil are well known. It is often used in insect repellent formulations to protect against mosquito bites.

Synergistic Effects: The extraction of eucalyptus essential oil results in a potent synergistic impact due to its high cineole content. This compound is found in higher concentrations in eucalyptus oil compared to other plants or herbs, contributing to its efficacy in various applications.

Versatile Uses: Eucalyptus essential oil has a wide range of uses across industries. It is commonly used in aromatherapy for its refreshing scent and respiratory benefits. Additionally, it is used in cosmetics, personal care products, cleaning products, and as a flavoring agent in food and beverages.

Nature Segmentation:

The conventional segment dominated the eucalyptus oil market in 2020. Traditional eucalyptus plantations often use pesticides and fertilizers, leading to high productivity and the availability of eucalyptus products.

The rise in demand for natural insecticides and fertilizers has further fueled the growth of the conventional eucalyptus oil market.

Application Segmentation:

The therapeutics & cosmetics segment accounted for the largest portion of the global eucalyptus oil market share in 2020 and is expected to continue dominating throughout the forecast period.

Increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of natural cosmetics and efforts by cosmetics businesses to replace chemical ingredients with natural products are driving the growth of this segment.

Distribution channel segmentation:

Hypermarkets and supermarkets were the leading distribution channels in 2020, providing consumers with convenience, a wide range of products, discounts, and other advantages.

Hypermarket/supermarket growth is projected to continue due to these advantages in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing regional segment throughout the forecast period, followed by Europe. North America held the highest share in the base year.

China and the U.S. were the most prominent countries, contributing significantly to the global eucalyptus oil market.

The eucalyptus oil market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for natural products, rising consumer awareness of health benefits, and the versatility of eucalyptus oil across various industries. With continued growth expected across different segments and regions, the eucalyptus oil industry presents promising opportunities for market players.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of nature, the organic segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.1% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the aromatherapy segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021–2030.

By distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment occupied the largest market with the maximum value share in 2020, and the online segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand and production of eucalyptus oil in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Key players in the eucalyptus oil market have relied on product launches as their key strategic move to stay relevant in the global market. The key players in the eucalyptus oil industry profiled in the report are Doterra International, LLC, Now Health Group, Inc., Young Living Essential Oils, LLC, NHR Organic Oils, Integria Healthcare (Australia) Pty Ltd., Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Biolandes SA, Emu Ridge Eucalyptus, Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Symrise AG

