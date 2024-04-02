Dallas Rhinoplasty Surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, Hosts the 41st Annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dallas rhinoplasty surgeon and meeting Chair, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, hosts the 41st annual Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting in Dallas, Texas. This widely renowned surgical conference is dedicated to the advancement of safe and consistent results in rhinoplasty and is attended by rhinoplasty experts from around the world.

The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has taught the art and science of rhinoplasty to over 18,000 plastic surgeons globally. The meeting covers a wide range of basic rhinoplasty topics from the fundamentals of nasal anatomy to diagnosing common and uncommon rhinoplasty problems as well as the development of individualized operative plans for various rhinoplasty deformities. This year's program covered structural rhinoplasty, preservation rhinoplasty, tip shaping finesse, advanced septal surgery, dorsum finesse, topics in revision rhinoplasty, and rhinoplasty variations. This year Minimally Invasive Rhinoplasty was added to the program. A special keynote lecture was given to honor the late founder of Dallas Rhinoplasty, Dr. Jack P. Gunter.

Developed for rhinoplasty surgeons desiring to improve their results and stay up to date with the latest innovations and techniques in rhinoplasty, the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting offers the opportunity to apply learned techniques in the hands-on cadaver lab in real-time under the guidance of some of the world's best rhinoplasty surgeons. Remarkable for being one of the largest cadaver workshops of its type, this unique anatomy lab format has been a hallmark and key component of this annual meeting. This year's emphasis continued to expand upon the technical refinements in preservation rhinoplasty, finesse and facial harmony, and consistency of outcomes in rhinoplasty.

Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting has become a key international event for surgeons worldwide as a unique educational venue for sharing the latest techniques and advancements in rhinoplasty. The meeting has brought about crucial shifts in the rhinoplasty field such as the widespread adoption of the "open approach," now considered the primary method for performing rhinoplasty surgery today and has also inspired the textbook, "Dallas Rhinoplasty: Nasal Surgery by the Masters" now in its 4th edition. This pivotal textbook, edited by Drs. Rohrich, Adams, and Ahmad, is used as the rhinoplasty textbook in plastic surgery educational programs all over the world.

"The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting is one of the most prolific and impactful educational experiences for surgeons studying rhinoplasty," says Dr. Rohrich. "Every plastic surgeon and otolaryngologist with any interest in this difficult procedure should consider attending this unique meeting."

Dr. Rohrich believes that specialized, hands-on educational symposia are a key component in continuing medical education for all surgeons. The Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting provides access to contemporary information and advances that are at the forefront of this specialized area of plastic surgery,

"Rhinoplasty remains one the most difficult surgical procedures in all of plastic surgery," says Dr. Rohrich. "It takes years to master the great finesse required to provide the best, optimal, long-term results safely and consistently."

About Rod J. Rohrich, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich is a board certified plastic surgeon in Dallas, Texas. He was named the top plastic surgeon in America by Newsweek in both rhinoplasty and facelift surgery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Dr. Rohrich is a Clinical Professor of Plastic Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine. He was the first Chair of the Department of Plastic Surgery as well as the first plastic surgeon selected as a Distinguished Teaching Professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine with high honors and completed his plastic surgery training at the University of Michigan Medical Center and fellowships at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard (hand/microsurgery) and Oxford University (pediatric plastic surgery). He is Chair of the Dallas Rhinoplasty Meeting, Founding Chair of the Dallas Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine Meeting, Founding Member of the Alliance in Reconstructive Surgery, and a Founding Partner of the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.

He is the immediate past (after serving for 18 years) Editor-in-Chief of the most respected global peer reviewed plastic surgery journal – the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Journal. He is Founding Editor-in-Chief/Editor Emeritus of the first open access peer reviewed plastic surgery journal, PRS Global Open. Dr. Rohrich has published over 1000 peer reviewed articles and seven textbooks in plastic surgery including a best-selling medical book entitled The Facial Danger Zones. Dr. Rohrich recently published an innovative cosmetic surgery video atlas, Cosmetic Surgery by the Masters.

Dr. Rohrich also served as president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the largest organization of board certified plastic surgeons in the world. He repeatedly has been selected by his peers as one of America's best doctors. He received the ASPS Special Achievement Award and on three occasions has received one of his profession's highest honors, the Plastic Surgery Foundation (PSF) Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes his contributions to education in plastic surgery. In addition, he has also been recognized by the PSF with the Plastic Surgery Foundation Distinguished Career Researcher Award for his contributions to plastic surgery research and innovations. He is also the recipient of the ASPS 2022 Honorary Citation.