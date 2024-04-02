US Green Card Office Announces Significant 2024 USCIS Fee Increase Impacting Immigrants and Visa Applicants

2024 Increase in USCIS Immigration Fees

The US Green Card Office unveiled USCIS's significant fee hikes starting April 1, 2024, which will affect Visa and Immigration Applications World Wide.

DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant update affecting hundreds of thousands of aspiring immigrants and visa applicants, the US Green Card Office today highlighted the latest increase in immigration fees announced by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Effective April 1, 2024, the new fee structure marks the first adjustment since December 2016, reflecting a substantial increase across a broad spectrum of application and petition types.

This revision aims to enhance USCIS’s operational capabilities, ensuring more efficient processing and reducing backlogs, thereby improving the overall customer experience. Notably, the H-1B visa petition fee will dramatically increase, underscoring the broader strategy to ensure the agency's financial sustainability.

In light of these changes, the US Green Card Office has updated its blog with comprehensive details regarding the 1st April 2024 increased fee adjustments. The post serves as a critical resource for applicants, providing insights into the implications of these increases and how they might affect the application process for various visa classifications, including the much sought-after H-1B visa.

Despite the fee hikes, the Diversity Visa Program remains unaffected, offering a glimmer of hope for individuals seeking to live their American Dream without the burden of increased fees. The US Green Card Office emphasizes the value of the Diversity Visa Immigrant program and offers a paid value-added immigration service to guide applicants through the intricate application process, significantly enhancing their chances of success.

One notable change is that the H-1B visa petition filing fee rose from $460 to $780, and a new $600 Asylum Program Fee was introduced. These adjustments are part of USCIS's efforts to enhance processing efficiencies and service quality. For detailed information on the USCIS fee increases and assistance with navigating the application process, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the US Green Card Office's blog post 2024 Increase in USCIS Immigration Fees

