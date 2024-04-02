Express Hardware Direct Expands Its Door Hardware Collection; Lists More than 800 Items

The company’s significant increase in product offerings provides homeowners and contractors with a wider selection of high-quality door hardware.

LANGLEY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Express Hardware Direct, a leading provider of high-quality door hardware, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its door hardware collection. The company has added a wide array of Emtek door hardware, now listing more than 800 items in its inventory, marking a significant milestone in its mission to provide unparalleled customer service and a vast selection of quality name brand products at factory direct pricing.

“We are excited to offer our customers an even greater selection of door hardware,” said Mr. Alan, spokesperson for Express Hardware Direct. “This expansion aligns with our mission to provide top-quality products and services that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The expanded collection includes a variety of designs, finishes, and functions to complement any style of home. Customers can choose from traditional and contemporary styles, as well as a wide range of finishes, including nickel, chrome, brass, and black. Express Hardware Direct also offers a variety of functions, such as keyless entry, privacy locks, and passage locks.

“The expansion includes a variety of keyless entry door hardware, catering to the increasing demand for secure and convenient access solutions across the United States. From smart locks to electronic deadbolts, the collection boasts the latest technology in door security, ensuring customers can find everything they need for their home or business security needs in one place,” added Alan.

Express Hardware Direct has partnered with renowned brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin, and Emtek to ensure that customers have access to the best products in the market.

Express Hardware Direct is committed to providing its customers with high-quality products at competitive prices. The company is dedicated to customer satisfaction and its favorable returns and exchange policies, further emphasizes its commitment to customer satisfaction, allowing for returns and exchanges within 30 days under specific conditions.

The company’s shipping policy is designed with the customer in mind, featuring flat rate shipping based on the dollar amount of goods purchased, and free shipping on orders over $400.

The company also offers a variety of customer service options, including a toll-free phone number and email.

For more information about Express Hardware Direct and to explore the expanded collection of door hardware, visit the company’s website or call +1 800-458-1516.

About Express Hardware Direct

Express Hardware Direct is a premier supplier of door hardware, with over 50 years of experience in the industry. Located in Langley, Oklahoma, the company is committed to delivering exceptional customer service, quality name brand products at factory direct pricing, and a comprehensive understanding of the hardware business.

• Express Hardware Direct offers a variety of high-quality door hardware products at competitive prices.

• The company offers a hassle-free return policy and a variety of warranty options on its products.

• Express Hardware Direct ships all orders directly to customers' homes.

• Customers can browse the expanded door hardware collection on the Express Hardware Direct website or call toll-free at 1-800-458-1516 for more information.

