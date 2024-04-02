JASON FIRESTONE JOINS FLYHOUSE AS PRESIDENT OF PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP, ENHANCING GROUNDBREAKING CHARTER SERVICE
JASON FIRESTONE JOINS FLYHOUSE AS PRESIDENT OF PRIVATE CLIENT GROUP, ENHANCING GROUNDBREAKING CHARTER SERVICESCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyHouse continues to disrupt the private aviation business and has added Jason Firestone to its team. Firestone, a veteran charter broker and former Vice President of Sales at PRVT, a privately held boutique aviation firm, has joined FlyHouse as President of its Private Client Group.
With the imminent launch of the FlyHouse App, set to revolutionize the private aviation sector, the addition of Firestone to the team brings a new level of expertise. As the President of its Private Client Group, Firestone's role involves overseeing VIP services tailored for FlyHouse's flight department. He ensures that FlyHouse will provide personalized assistance to charterers using their technology. Firestone's enthusiasm for his role is evident as he stated, "I couldn’t be more excited to become part of an organization that’s changing the face of private aviation as we know it. For our part, my department will enhance the functionality of the FlyHouse App and web portals by working directly with customers to explain plane types, configurations and luggage capacity; change and update bookings when necessary; and provide 360 trip management trip management—catering, car service, rental car requests, lodging and more.“
Jack E. Lambert Jr., Chief Executive Officer at FlyHouse, views Firestone’s arrival as crucial to the company’s success. Lambert said, “Our app and web portal are game-changing, there’s no question about that, but technology will never be a complete substitute for hands-on customer service. It’s that piece that Jason brings to the table. For years, he’s been a key figure in managing the charter experience, and now he brings that background to FlyHouse to elevate aircraft sourcing, the booking process that takes place offline, and all the bells and whistles that make private jet travel so special.”
Added Firestone, “Chartering with FlyHouse isn’t just a boon for flyers given the cost-efficiency baked into the technology. With the programs I’m installing, we’re committed to offering a bespoke experience as well. This means providing an entirely different level of service and delighting customers with the unexpected, like special gift bags on our planes that evoke their destinations—think golf balls, tees and FlyHouse golf hats for those chartering flights to their favorite courses worldwide.”
ABOUT FLYHOUSE
FlyHouse is one of the fastest growing private aircraft management companies in business aviation with an intense focus on safety, transparency, and service. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a diverse fleet of 10 aircraft including, Gulfstream 200s, IVs, Vs, 550s, and Hawker 850XPs. In a remarkably brief timeframe, FlyHouse has achieved the ARGUS Platinum rating and continues their trajectory to disrupt the private aviation space by leveraging their in-house built application-based technology, which will streamline all facets of the private jet booking experience. At FlyHouse, there is a strong focus on company culture and team-based approach to yield best in class customer/aircraft owner service. For further details, please visit www.flyhouse.us.
