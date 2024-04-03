Abbove, the wealth planning technology platform listed among the top 100 WealthTech companies in the world

Abbove is the first pan-European wealth planning platform capable of operating across diverse tax legislations. 1,000+ wealth advisors distribute our technology to 32,000+ wealthy families in the EU.” — Guillaume Desclée

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the third consecutive year, Abbove (formerly called PaxFamilia), a wealth planning technology platform, has been featured in the prestigious WealthTech100 list published by FinTech Global, which selects the most innovative solutions in the global wealth management software market.

A panel of analysts and experts scrutinized research on 1,200 companies to identify the 100 finalists to make the industry-leading list. The research on these companies was compiled by FinTech Global.

Abbove stood out for its capacity to develop a technology platform that connects wealth owners, wealth advisors, and estate planners around a comprehensive and dynamic wealth information database. The platform is not just a collaborative and engaging tool; it’s engineered to integrate seamlessly into various wealth management ecosystems offering the possibility for organisations to scale holistic wealth and goal-based advice services to their client base.

Abbove’s technology serves both large-scale entities, from private and small banks to specialized organizations, such as family offices. More than 1.000 wealth advisors use its technology, providing the seamless tool to 32.000 high-net-worth families across Europe.

CEO Guillaume Desclée comments:

“Being featured in this list underscores the unique aspect of Abbove. In a market of wealth and tax tech software populated by local champions, scaling a value proposition across diverse tax legislations remains a challenge. Abbove addresses this by building a standard of wealth information at a multinational level that can be utilised by external estate planning and taxation tools in the countries where the platform is expanding. Abbove is currently the first true pan-European wealth planning platform.”

The company continues its ambitious development with a bright future ahead. Having already reached its financial break point and self-financing its growth, Abbove's goal is to double its recurring revenue within the next three years.

The full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com

- Information about Abbove: www.abbove.com

‍- Information about Fintech Global: www.FinTech.Global

