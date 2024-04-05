Vital New Book: “Lost & Found” by Michael A. Milton—A Must-Read on Faithful Christian Living in Today's Secular World
Michael A. Milton, with George Grant, John Frame, and Peter Lillback, has written a timely response to secularism with pastoral urgency and biblical clarity.
Theologian Michael A. Milton with George Grant, John Frame, & Peter Lillback, offers not merely biblical responses to secularism but a method for faithful Gospel ministry in a post-Christian world.”CHARLOTTE , NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The D. James Kennedy Institute of Reformed Leadership is excited to unveil "Lost and Found: Public Theology in the Secular Age," a seminal publication by Wipf & Stock Publishers, launched in March 2024. This book inaugurates the "Christian Vocation in Context" series, focusing on the critical role of pastoral ministry within our increasingly secular, post-Christian society.
— The Publisher
Authored by Dr. Michael A. Milton, President, and Senior Fellow at the D. James Kennedy Institute and Distinguished Professor of Missions and Evangelism at Erskine Theological Seminary, "Lost and Found" offers profound insights into biblical teachings and their relevance to contemporary challenges faced by the global Church. Contributions from esteemed PCA scholars and ministers, including Dr. John Frame, George Grant, and Peter Lillback, enrich the dialogue on navigating faith in a secular age.
Dr. Rob Pacienza, Senior Minister of Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, lauds the book for its profound cultural analysis and commitment to Reformed public theology, offering a blueprint for Christian engagement in modern society that is both gospel-faithful and biblically solid.
As a beacon for church engagement with contemporary culture, "Lost and Found" proposes a robust, necessary vision for the twenty-first century, blending scholarly insight with practical guidance.
Available worldwide, including on Amazon, "Lost and Found: Public Theology in the Secular Age" is a must-read for educators, reviewers, and anyone seeking to understand the Church's role in today's secular landscape. Review copies can be requested through the publisher’s book page.
The D. James Kennedy Institute of Reformed Leadership, a ministry of Faith for Living, Inc., champions pastoral and church leadership excellence, emphasizing biblical authority, the urgency of world missions, and scholarly excellence. Our mission is to equip leaders for effective ministry in a post-Christian world, adhering to our foundational goal: "Shepherding shepherds who shepherd the flock." Learn more at djkinstitute.org. Or visit Dr. Milton’s page: Michaela Milton.com.
Dr. Rebecca Rine
D. James Kennedy Institute of Reformed Leadership
learnmore@faithforlivinginc.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other