Agnivesh Agarwal & Monica Lewinsky – Visiting Healthcare Facilities and Laboratories, Touring Istanbul

Monica Lewinsky visiting Istanbul to meet Agnivesh Agarwal + Primeks and Fujairah. Will visit healthcare wellness facilities including medical laboratories

I am diversifying my portfolio into healthcare and wellness in Turkey. Having proven myself as a successful global industrialist and philanthropist, my true social passion is medical tourism and care” — Agnivesh Agarwal

DUBAI, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica Lewinsky will visit Istanbul, Turkey in May / June 2024, to spend time with Agnivesh Agarwal and the Primeks Medical team. Her focus will be on sharing her experience on cyberbullying and harassment, and visit healthcare wellness facilities in the city, including medical laboratories. As part of Primeks’ focus on medical and wellness tourism too, she will accompany Agnivesh at a number of key tourist attractions that the city showcases.

Agnivesh Agarwal: A Stalwart at the Nexus of Corporate Excellence and Philanthropy

Agnivesh Agarwal stands out not only for his corporate prowess, being an ultra-successful entrepreneur, but also for his substantial involvement in philanthropic endeavours. Renowned for his significant contributions to educational institutions and hospitals in India and beyond, the Agarwal legacy, which includes ownership of global resources giant Vedanta Resources and subsidiary Fujairah Gold, along with his family, has been at the forefront of various social impact initiatives. These initiatives encompass psychological wellbeing, occupational healthcare, women and youth development, social welfare and grassroots-level sports. Notably, they've invested in the Corona-free village initiative, spanning multiple states, as part of their ongoing efforts to combat the persistent pandemic.

Agnivesh’s multifaceted industrialist roles proves a commitment to the convergence of corporate excellence and social impact. Armed with a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Mumbai, his journey has been marked by pivotal roles in enterprises that significantly contributed to organizational growth globally.

Aligned with the broader social commitments of the Agarwal family, Agnivesh’s current endeavours include the establishment of a state-of-the-art laboratory in Turkey, aimed at eventually strengthening modern medical/wellness tourism on a global scale. Additionally, he spearheads Primeks Medical, a venture focused on providing low-cost healthcare and wellness services to communities.

Born into the illustrious Agarwal family, with industrialist Anil Agarwal as his father, Agnivesh has left an indelible mark on the corporate landscape. His directorship and chairmanship at Talwandi Sabo Power Limited since 2019, and Fujairah Gold, attest to his profound understanding of business operations and project management, contributing significantly to the growth and success of the organization over a decade.

Reflecting resilience, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Agnivesh’s journey continues to inspire generations. As the torchbearer of a transformative legacy, his story serves as a testament to the notion that success transcends mere balance sheets, finding its roots in purpose, perseverance, and the impact one creates.

Monica Lewinsky: Challenging Cyberbullying & Harassment – Focus of Wellness

Monica Lewinsky, a prominent social activist, global public speaker, Vanity Fair contributing editor, and consultant, has traversed a remarkable journey from a young intern entangled in a political scandal, to a fervent advocate for social change.

Monica has been invited to Turkey to present a talk on managing cyberbullying at Primeks Medical, visit a wellness centre and medical laboratory, as well as explore what Istanbul has to offer.

The Price of Shame:

In her compelling TED Talk, titled "The Price of Shame," Monica sheds light on the perils of online bullying and public shaming, drawing from her own experience enduring relentless attacks over years. Her message resonates with victims of cyberbullying, emphasizing the pressing need for compassion and empathy in the digital age.

Advocacy for Safer Social Media:

Lewinsky champions the cause of a safer social media environment, addressing critical topics such as digital resilience, privacy protection, overcoming shame through open conversations, and promoting fairness and equality in online interactions.

In Real Life:

Launching the "In Real Life" bullying prevention campaign, Monica aims to raise awareness about the grave consequences of online harassment. Collaborating with Reformation, she actively promotes positive communication and empathy in the online sphere.

Cultivating Compassion:

Monica’s evolution from public shame to advocacy, underscores her unwavering commitment to cultivating compassion. Her work encourages open dialogue, understanding, and kindness in the face of adversity, emphasizing the responsibility inherent in exercising freedom of speech.

Monica Lewinsky's commitment to social responsibility extends far beyond her personal experiences. Leveraging her platform, she tirelessly promotes safer online spaces, combats cyberbullying, and fosters empathy. Her journey serves as a poignant reminder of the profound impact words can have and the importance of responsible communication in our interconnected digital world.