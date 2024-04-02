Burendo Awarded Prestigious Multi-Million Pound Contract with the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA)
Burendo will serve as the UKHSA’s trusted DevOps partner, delivering support across a wide range of critical citizen live servicesLEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning product delivery and technology consultancy, Burendo, has been appointed as the technical delivery partner on a multi-million-pound contract with the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA), supporting fundamental aspects of its operating model as well as providing core technology product development services.
The UKHSA is responsible for protecting society in England and safeguarding public health from the impact of serious health threats. Acknowledging the current environment and challenges in the industry, the UKHSA is actively modernising its IT operations to strengthen the UK's resilience against such threats, which include infectious diseases, chemical and biological incidents, radiological risks, and nuclear threats.
Known for driving sustainable change by educating and enabling skills transfer in complex organisations, Burendo will serve as the UKHSA's trusted development operations (DevOps) partner commencing on 1st April 2024. This three -year agreement signifies a major step forward in the advancement of the UKHSA’s DevOps capabilities as the Burendo team delivers hands-on expertise to ensure the UKHSA can cope with any incident, no matter how severe.
“We are immensely proud to be chosen as the UKHSA’s partner of choice for the delivery and support of their critical technology solutions. Being awarded this contract is testament to the exceptional dedication and expertise of our entire team, who are consistently recognised by clients for delivering outstanding results," said Glenn Crossley, Co-founder of Burendo. "We are thrilled to be partnering with the UKHSA to advise and help them deliver crucial work to protect the UK public.”
The UKHSA’s partnership with Burendo will be multi-disciplinary and multi-layered, delivering DevOps teams who will own, build, and run key live services. The team is well equipped to handle any complex development requirements and can provide expertise around any problematic or critical issues.
“We worked in collaboration with Burendo to create a multi-threat dashboard which is instrumental in helping us to understand the infectious disease landscape. Burendo delivered a fantastic piece of work, and we are thrilled to be working with the team again. We’re looking forward to growing our partnership and seeing what more we can achieve together.” Giulio Saggese, Deputy Head of Development and Operations, the UKHSA.
About Burendo
Headquartered in Leeds, Burendo is a product delivery and technology consultancy that helps organisations in complex and regulated environments build more adaptable, innovative capabilities to optimise IT investment and to deliver the highest possible value and ROI.
Burendo has the unique ability to meet clients where they are on their change cycle initiative and thrives on leading the delivery of products and IT services utilising Lean, Agile methodologies, DevOps techniques and Cloud tools to deliver long lasting, sustainable change. Our capabilities, skillset and range of products and services are designed to deliver end-to-end solutions for our customers.
Together, it’s possible - we pride ourselves on making things happen.
*Burendo was awarded the fastest growing technology company in the North of England by the Northern Tech Awards in 2023
For more information, please visit the Burendo website: Burendo - Together, it's possible
