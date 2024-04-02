Designing aware robots: event organised by EIC projects METATOOL and EMERGE explores awareness in robotic systems

Cosimo Della Santina, member of the EMERGE consortium and Assistant Professor from TUDelft, presents during the workshop “Designing Aware Robots” in Rimini, Italy.

The workshop was held during the 2024 edition of European Robotics Forum (ERF), the most influential meeting of the robotics community in Europe.

The study of awareness within robotics is complex, and the convergence of different fields holds great promise for the development of more capable, intuitive, and trustworthy autonomous systems” — Cosimo Della Santina, EMERGE member and Assistant Professor from TUDelft