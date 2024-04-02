Candy Bitez Offers Dried Candy Range for Kids and Grown-Ups Alike

The company restates its goal of making this product available to all individuals, regardless of age.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candy Bitez is happy to share the proclaimed success of its best-selling product, dried candy treats. The company restates its goal of making this product available to all individuals, regardless of age. Thus, per their declaration, the product is vegan and gluten-free and is composed of dried fruits to suit both young and old.

The brand has been producing tasty snacks for kids and adults alike with the help of their confectionery specialists. The handlers of the brand believe in catering to a global population with its unique flavor and texture, as proclaimed.

Candy Bitez dried candy offers a variety of combinations of flavors and textures. A delightful crunch greets you at the beginning of every bite, and an explosion of sweet taste follows. The special drying method infuses the fruits with the distinctive sweetness that makes the brand popular while preserving their natural essence.

The brand’s dried candy is available in various delectable flavors to suit every taste. There's a flavor for every mood, such as fruity, tangy, or indulgent.

The brand believes in making its product easy to have on the go with safe packaging. Therefore, their candies come in resealable pouches, ideal for munching while on the road. The candies are good as a snacking partner for every place, such as heading to the gym, taking a road trip, or just needing a little pick-me-up at work.

In addition, Candy Bitez claims to be free of artificial flavors, preservatives, and gluten. The brand insists that it is made from vegan ingredients, which makes it a guilt-free treat that the whole family can enjoy.

The company asserts that it is promoting safe, tasty, and healthier options for snacks for every occasion. It aims to win over the hearts of its customers for its flavorful variety and convenience.

Juli Sawyers, handler of the company, states, "We are excited to present Candy Bitez dried candy on a global level. Our team has dedicated their passion and knowledge to crafting a snack that satisfies palates and reflects our dedication to excellence and creativity. We are eager for our clients to accompany us on this thrilling adventure and discover the wonder of dried candy."

About the Brand

Candy Bitez, a popular name in the confectionary sector, is committed to creating delectable and inventive delights that satiate the senses. The brand continues to push the frontiers of flavor and texture, offering customers remarkable snacking experiences with anything from traditional sweets to innovative dried candy treats.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Address: 3628 Sarah Drive, Lake Charles

City: Los Angeles

State: California, CA

Zip Code: 70629

Website: https://candybitez.info/