Bringing Korean Sustainable Beauty Design to the U.S.
EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 18 years of experience in the Korean and Japanese cosmetics industries, Pipopappo Design, with Yeonji Kong, its art director, is expanding its horizons to the United States. Kong is considered one of the most vital experts in branding design for cosmetic brands in Korea, especially in aesthetically representing brands’ concepts and sustainable packaging. K-beauty brands have achieved global success, buoyed by their strong emphasis on design competitiveness, showcasing sleek and innovative packaging that captures consumer attention and reflects the brands' commitment to both aesthetic appeal and functionality.
Kong’s experience and skill with aesthetically competitive and sustainable brand design have also attracted the attention of the American beauty industry. Since 2021, she has been working on art direction projects centered on cosmetic brands under the name Pipopappo Design. In 2022, she started a project to renew the brand identity and packaging of My Day Screen, a clean beauty sunscreen brand. They successfully launched the brand identity as a "sustainable clean beauty brand" with the packaging renewal of their main product, “Tinted Drops” lineup, and new product, "Tinted Body Screen.”
In 2023, Kong started her new project at Kendo Brands, the cosmetics brand incubator of the LVMH Group, art directing and designing the packaging for the OLE HENRIKSEN brand. OLE HENRIKSEN is a 40-year-old Scandinavian botanical skincare brand built on clinical activities. Yeonji Kong is responsible for reimagining the OLE HENRIKSEN identity into sustainable packaging designs that are aesthetically appealing to new consumers and meet their needs.
Notable projects in Kong’s cosmetics brand design career include the Innisfree rebranding and packaging renewal project and Aromatica’s rebranding and sustainable packaging campaigns. In 2010, Kong was tasked with rebranding Innisfree to a more natural concept. Her team completed the brand's full product renewal project, which included switching to containers with a minimal carbon footprint, recycled or recyclable materials, and easily recyclable packaging. As a result of this project, Innisfree has become one of the most beloved brands in Korea and China, leading the K-beauty industry as an eco-friendly and sustainable cosmetics brand. Kong won the IF Design Awards for the packaging design of the Innisfree Forest Skincare line. When Kong started working for Aromatica in 2019, Aromatica’s brand identity needed to reflect the founder's philosophy of clean beauty and sustainability. She worked with the brand team on brand research and design and created a recycling network for a sustainable packaging system to rebrand Aromatica successfully. As a result of the rebranding, more than 90% of Aromatica's products now come in containers made from recycled plastic and recycled glass, and the company's zero-waste campaign continues to grow successfully today.
Yeonji Kong
Kong’s experience and skill with aesthetically competitive and sustainable brand design have also attracted the attention of the American beauty industry. Since 2021, she has been working on art direction projects centered on cosmetic brands under the name Pipopappo Design. In 2022, she started a project to renew the brand identity and packaging of My Day Screen, a clean beauty sunscreen brand. They successfully launched the brand identity as a "sustainable clean beauty brand" with the packaging renewal of their main product, “Tinted Drops” lineup, and new product, "Tinted Body Screen.”
In 2023, Kong started her new project at Kendo Brands, the cosmetics brand incubator of the LVMH Group, art directing and designing the packaging for the OLE HENRIKSEN brand. OLE HENRIKSEN is a 40-year-old Scandinavian botanical skincare brand built on clinical activities. Yeonji Kong is responsible for reimagining the OLE HENRIKSEN identity into sustainable packaging designs that are aesthetically appealing to new consumers and meet their needs.
Notable projects in Kong’s cosmetics brand design career include the Innisfree rebranding and packaging renewal project and Aromatica’s rebranding and sustainable packaging campaigns. In 2010, Kong was tasked with rebranding Innisfree to a more natural concept. Her team completed the brand's full product renewal project, which included switching to containers with a minimal carbon footprint, recycled or recyclable materials, and easily recyclable packaging. As a result of this project, Innisfree has become one of the most beloved brands in Korea and China, leading the K-beauty industry as an eco-friendly and sustainable cosmetics brand. Kong won the IF Design Awards for the packaging design of the Innisfree Forest Skincare line. When Kong started working for Aromatica in 2019, Aromatica’s brand identity needed to reflect the founder's philosophy of clean beauty and sustainability. She worked with the brand team on brand research and design and created a recycling network for a sustainable packaging system to rebrand Aromatica successfully. As a result of the rebranding, more than 90% of Aromatica's products now come in containers made from recycled plastic and recycled glass, and the company's zero-waste campaign continues to grow successfully today.
Yeonji Kong
Pipopappo Design
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other