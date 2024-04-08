SmileConnect 2024: dental conference of the Slovenian company smilelabs

SmileConnect conference 2024 Organiser of SmileConnect 2024 and Director of smilelabs Shine, invisible dental appliances from smilelabs

Smilelabs showcases Slovenian innovation in dentistry, expanding global industry connections through the SmileConnect conference.

MARIBOR, SLOVENIA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative approaches of a Slovenian company in the dental industry

Slovenian smilelabs is transforming the dental industry with innovations in invisible orthodontics, and CEO Bian Paul Šauperl is strengthening Slovenia's role as one of the hubs of dental innovation by preparing for the first SmileConnect conference.

Slovenia is pushing the boundaries of the dental industry with smilelabs and their product, Shine invisible dental appliances. With the ambition to make Shine invisible dental appliances comparable to the world's leading brands, Bian has developed high standards of aesthetics, comfort and affordability in just three years.

To celebrate the company's third anniversary, it is focusing on organising the first SmileConnect conference, where renowned experts from the dental industry will come together to discuss the future and developments in digital orthodontics. Bian, who started his career in a family dental centre, quickly recognised the tremendous opportunities offered by modern dental technology. With the aim of designing invisible dental appliances that would combine aesthetic quality, comfort and affordability, he laid the foundations for smilelabs. "Every smile tells a story, and with Shine I aim to turn those stories into an even more beautiful experience," explains Bian.

Shine products are the result of Slovenian knowledge, innovation, and technology, showcasing the vision and efforts of the entire Smilelabs team. Leveraging technological progress and creative marketing strategies that draw on real stories from satisfied users, the company has quickly gained recognition and trust both at home and abroad.

The industry is at the forefront of eco-advancements and digitisation, where smilelabs and its partners are developing solutions for eco-production, promoting recycling, and introducing advanced software to customise appliances. With a focus on the drShine platform, which makes workflow easier for practices, the introduction of technologies such as facial scanning and the use of artificial intelligence, the company plans to leverage these trends to innovate and grow, while improving customer experience and service accuracy.

How did you achieve such rapid growth and popularity of your products?

"It wasn't easy at the beginning. We had to face a lot of sceptics who didn't believe in the success of a home-grown innovation in such a competitive industry. But through hard work, listening to the needs of our users and continuous technological development, we have managed to convince the Slovenian market as well as to pave the way to international markets." - Bian Paul Šauperl, CEO

SmileConncet Conference: Slovenia paves the way to become a centre of dental innovation and knowledge

Smilelabs is not only an example of successful Slovenian entrepreneurship, but also proof that a small country like Slovenia can contribute to global progress in specialised industries. By organising the SmileConnect conference, Šauperl and his team aim to position Slovenia as one of the centres of dental innovation and knowledge. "Our goal is not only to sell products, but also to be part of a bigger change in the dental industry that will have a positive impact on the quality of life of people around the world," concludes Šauperl.

The story of innovator Šauperl and his company smilelabs d.o.o. is proof that with a clear vision, innovation, and hard work, even in relatively small countries, we can create globally successful entrepreneurial stories that change industry standards and improve people's lives.