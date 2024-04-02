DeepFashion AI: The Fashion Design Community with AI Copilot
DeepFashion AI inspires creativity by learning from past collections, replicate a master fashion designer for your brand.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your AI designer, exclusively yours.
DeepFashion AI can create AI designers with a personal unique style tailored to each designer by learning their individual design aesthetics. Through the creation of these one-of-a-kind personal AI designers, designers and brands can elevate innovation to new heights with the assistance of AI designer assistants, showcasing their creativity to a wider audience through distinctive personal profiles.
DeepFashion seamlessly integrates AI with forward-thinking fashion methodologies, revolving around the core concept of sustainability. By leveraging AI as a catalyst for positive change, we are redefining the fashion landscape and actively contributing to the creation of a sustainable fashion industry worldwide.
Understanding the needs of designers, DF (DeepFashion) simplifies the complex training of AI designers into 4 easy steps, achievable with just a few clicks. With only 5 design drafts from the designer or brand and 10 minutes of training, DeepFashion can transform these drafts into a personalized AI designer exclusive to the designer or brand. By utilizing the latest design drafts, your AI designer will always stay ahead of the fashion curve. Every 5 seconds (with the computing speed of an A100 (80GB)), the AI designer can generate a creative design draft, with the final aesthetic and decisions provided by the human designer. Through continuous selection and retraining, the AI designer progressively understands the requirements better, accelerating design iterations and minimizing environmental impact, aligning perfectly with the growing industry demand for sustainability and ecological awareness strategies. This efficiency not only caters to the fast pace of fashion but also positions DeepFashion as a driver of rapid innovation and sustainable design breakthroughs.
Utilizing your unique AI designer is simple and straightforward, unlike other AI products on the market that require complex prompts. By using everyday language like "Give me outfit suggestions for a picnic at Long Beach" DeepFashion's built-in AI MIS MATCH understands your needs, translating your query into unique clothing suggestions expressed through images. This breakthrough caters to the increasing demand for personalized and coordinated style recommendations, resonating with consumers seeking products that align with their values.
In the pursuit of personalization, DeepFashion provides valuable guidance to designers, aiding in enhancing and refining their creative visions. This feature aligns with the growing consumer demand for unique, personalized products and resonates with unique style preferences.
Furthermore, DF offers AI auxiliary functions such as image enhancement, providing high-resolution images by default, image enlargement, and enhanced facial effects; face swapping with the option to use your own face shape or that of proprietary models, enabling selected photos to be directly used for marketing or online stores; virtual fitting to compare different model body types and view the effect of clothes when worn; and background replacement to cater to various promotional scenarios.
DeepFashion stands as a significant force in sustainable and customized fashion innovation, aligning with the trends and visions driving the continuous development of the fashion industry. It serves as a pioneer of change, showcasing the convergence of artificial intelligence and fashion, integrating environmental consciousness, inclusivity, and the personalized future.
DeepFashion is a product by OmniEdge Inc.
Yong QIAN
Omniedge Inc
