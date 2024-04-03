Oncraft Technologies Announces Professional Website Development & Business Logo Creation for only $199

Website Development Digital marketing Branding

This Special Offer is Launched for a Limited Time & It is Aimed at Startups & Emerging Businesses to Establish their Presence on the Worldwide Web

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncraft Technologies has proudly announced the launch of a special deal for website development and business logo design for only $199. With this remarkable new offer, businesses and startups will be able to get their professional website developed along with a captivating business logo in only 14 days. Moreover, this comprehensive package includes an impressive and professional business website with five optimized pages. These five pages include About Us, Contact, Services, Blog, and FAQs.

“We specialize in creating professional, mobile-friendly websites and impactful business logos that resonate with your brand identity.” Said the spokesperson of Oncraft Technologies, while talking about the new special offer. “This new offer is particularly beneficial for startups and our comprehensive package is designed to ensure that the online presence of our valued clients is strong, secure, and successful.” He added. In addition to professional website development, the company also specializes in SEO marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, Virtual Assistants and much more. In addition, this new special offer launched by Oncraft Technologies also includes unlimited edits and revisions for up to 20 days after the delivery. Moreover, the website development is fully optimized with mobile and desktop. Blazing fast loading time and integration with google search and analytics also come in handy. Oncraft Technologies comprises of a team of dedicated individuals with experience and skill to match some of the industry’s best professionals. Furthermore, the competitive rates for website development and logo creation services are also something that make this company stand out.

A website and a logo are the faces of a company in the digital world and a good website can leave a lasting impression on a customer or a client. From e-commerce website to business sites and more, the company specializes is making websites for all kinds of clients. Furthermore, ordering a new website with this new special offer is also very easy.

By filling a simple form and following a few steps, anyone can now get a website of their dreams designed very quickly.

According to the spokesperson of Oncraft Technologies, the digital company is all about supporting business owners at every step of the way. After a team of designers and copywriters create a tailored website within 14 days, customers can get to have 1-on-1 Google Meet call with a website expert to launch their site and maximize their online presence.

Furthermore, there is a simple questionnaire that a client needs to fill explaining the details of the website, and how it should be like. In a nutshell, Oncraft is revolutionizing and optimizing the process of quality website development for everyone.

To sign up for this special deal, please click the link below:

https://landingpage.oncrafttech.com

or visit the website at:

www.oncrafttech.com