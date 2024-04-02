Vessel Vanguard Partners with Selene Yachts Americas to Offer Unparalleled Support and Technology Integration
Vessel Vanguard announces exclusive partnership with Selene Yachts Americas, official distributor for Selene in North America.
Selene 60 Ocean Explorer – Selene yachts are renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship and yacht design.
Vessel Vanguard is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Selene Yachts Americas, official distributor for Selene in North America.
The quality of Selene Yachts is truly exceptional, and their commitment to craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our mission at Vessel Vanguard.”BONITA SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vessel Vanguard, a pioneer in maritime technology solutions, is proud to announce an exclusive partnership with Selene Yachts Americas, official distributor for Selene in North America. Selene yachts are renowned for their exquisite craftsmanship and commitment to excellence in yacht design. This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the yachting experience by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with the timeless elegance of Selene Yachts.
— Rhiannon Silvashy, CRO of Vessel Vanguard
Selene has long been celebrated for delivering beautifully designed ocean going trawlers of exceptional quality. The brand's meticulous attention to detail is evident in the stunning woodwork and thoughtfully planned layouts, showcasing a dedication to crafting vessels of exceptional beauty and performance. This commitment to excellence, manifested in Selene’s world-class ocean-going capabilities and captivating design, resonates deeply with Vessel Vanguard's ethos of innovation and reliability.
"The quality of Selene Yachts is truly exceptional, and their commitment to craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our mission at Vessel Vanguard," said Rhiannon Silvashy, CRO of Vessel Vanguard. "By joining forces, we aim to elevate the yachting experience by providing owners with the most advanced technology solutions while maintaining the inherent elegance and sophistication of Selene Yachts."
At the heart of this partnership lies a shared commitment to customer satisfaction and ongoing support. Vessel Vanguard's state-of-the-art technology platform, Vessel Vanguard 360, will be seamlessly integrated into every new Selene Yacht delivered to North America, ensuring owners have access to comprehensive vessel management tools right at their fingertips. Discerning Selene owners traveling to every part of the globe will benefit from maintenance schedules to real-time alerts to easy access to system manuals. Vessel Vanguard 360 empowers owners to safeguard their investment and maximize their time on the water.
Howard Chen, CEO and Founder of Jet-Tern Marine, builder of Selene Yachts, embodies the spirit of dedication and passion that defines both companies. His hands-on approach underscores Selene Yachts' commitment to excellence and personalized service—a philosophy shared by Vessel Vanguard.
"Our partnership with Vessel Vanguard is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Wayne Goldman, President of Selene Americas, "By putting the power of Vessel Vanguard's advanced technology into the hands of owners, we are not only enhancing the ownership experience but also ensuring the longevity and value of each Selene Yacht."
This collaboration extends beyond new vessel owners, as existing Selene Yacht owners will also have the opportunity to benefit from the integration of the Vessel Vanguard partnership. Together, both companies are poised to redefine the yachting experience and set new standards for excellence in the maritime industry.
As we embark on this exciting journey together, we invite the yachting community to join us in celebrating this partnership and the promise of a safer, more reliable, and truly unforgettable experience on the water. Stay tuned for more details on upcoming events and initiatives as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the maritime industry.
About Vessel Vanguard:
Vessel Vanguard is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the maritime industry. With a focus on innovation and reliability, Vessel Vanguard empowers boat owners with comprehensive vessel management tools to enhance safety, efficiency, and peace of mind. www.VesselVanguard.com
About Selene Yachts Americas:
Selene Yachts Americas is the official distributor of Selene Yachts in North America. Howard Chen who founded Selene Yachts 25 years ago is a partner in Selene Yachts Americas. With a spirit of excellence and wonderful design, Selene Yachts quickly became a leading world brand in the luxury long-range trawlers and explorer yachts galaxy. www.SeleneAmericas.com
Rhiannon Silvashy
Vessel Vanguard
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Selene Ocean Explorer 60 - Trawler Yacht - Walk-Through