Washington DFI Focused on Partnership During Financial Capability Month to Provide Financial-Focused Programming

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) joins state and national organizations in support of Financial Capability Month – a time to focus on providing resources, education and opportunities for all residents to become better informed about finances and to strengthen their financial lives.

“At DFI, we recognize the importance of financial capability for the people of Washington," DFI Director Charlie Clark said. "We also recognize that while we are legislatively charged with providing financial education and information to everyone in our state spanning most financial topics, we know we can’t do it alone. The power of partnership cannot be underestimated.”

This is why the outreach staff at DFI are working with:

The Financial Education Public Private Partnership (FEPPP) to reach into our state’s classrooms. We encourage community members to participate by reading a pre-selected book with a financial education focus to an elementary school classroom. If you’re interested, find a classroom and schedule a date and time to read, fill out the registration survey to register the classroom, and FEPPP will send you two copies of the book (one for you, one for the educator), along with a discussion guide and extension activities! For more information, contact FEPPP at FEPPP@k12.wa.us to have a book and instructions sent to you. This year's books are Those Shoes by Maribeth Boelts and Tia Isa Wants a Car by Meg Medina.

Financial Beginnings recently announced a month of trainings and expanded learning opportunities available to all Financial Beginnings volunteers. Learn more on their Facebook feed Financial Beginnings Washington | Tukwila WA | Facebook.

The Financial Empowerment Network of Washington State is helping financial counselors help their clients with trainings such as the April 11 “Budget Conversations and Decisions” from 10 – 11:30 a.m. Those interested in the training may register on the FEN site.

Jump$tart Washington Coalition is hosting a Zoom webinar panel on the topic of “Financial Education in Washington – Why we think it’s important — and hope you do too!” Register for the webinar and join the conversation Tuesday, April 23 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Panelists will include: Tracy Godat, Executive Director of the Financial Education Public Private Partnership John McKenney, Financial Education Outreach Coordinator for the Washington State Treasurer’s Office Bobby de Grouchy, Washington State educator and FEPPP Education Committee Chair Duncan Taylor, Career Connect WA Finance Sector lead and Washington Bankers Association COO Leslie Cherry, Bank of America VP Community Relations Manager for the Seattle Local Market Organization, Regional Leader of Native American Professionals Network



Also occurring this month is Saves Week, April 8-12. The 2024 daily focus topics are:

Saving Automatically| Monday, April 8, 2024

Saving For The Unexpected| Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Saving For Major Milestones| Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Paying Down Debt Is Saving| Thursday, April 11, 2024

Saving At Any Age| Friday, April 12, 2024

Additionally, DFI staff is visiting with seniors April 10 at the Solstice at Point Defiance Senior Living Community in Tacoma with our partners from Consumer Protection Washington to discuss ways to identify and avoid financial fraud and identity theft.

We hope you’ll join us in promoting financial education and awareness this month!