Washington DFI Welcomes Momentous Trust Company to State Trust Charter

Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) welcomes Momentous Trust Company as a new Washington State Trust Company Charter effective May 6, 2026.

“DFI is committed to supporting local communities and fostering safe and sound financial services for all Washington residents, while providing strong regulatory oversight,” Division of Banks Director, Matt Harvey said. “We welcome Momentous Trust Company to the Washington Charter.”

Momentous Trust Company is headquartered in Vancouver, WA and provides full-service trust administration, estate settlement, and investment management services in the region. The company joins DFI as the 22nd trust company chartered.