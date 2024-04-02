MIRR Alliance Releases Report on Experiences of Sudanese Refugees in Egypt
Between Conflict and Exodus: A Survey Report on the War in SudanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of the ongoing conflict in Sudan, MIRR Alliance has released a groundbreaking report titled "Between Conflict and Exodus: A Survey Report on the War in Sudan and Migration to Egypt," shedding light on the harrowing experiences of Sudanese refugees who have sought refuge in Egypt.
The report, based on 951 interviews conducted with Sudanese refugees residing in greater Cairo, provides a poignant narrative of the struggles faced by families forced to flee their homes amidst air raids and gunfire in Sudan. With over 1.4 million Sudanese crossing borders in haste to escape the conflict, approximately 450,000 have sought refuge in Egypt alone.
"Our report delves deep into the stories of these refugees, recounting the trials they faced upon leaving home and the challenges they continue to navigate in pursuit of a new life in Egypt," said Lola Ibrahim, Executive Director of Mirr Alliance.
From the treacherous land voyages endured from Sudan to Egypt, to the daily struggles of securing housing, employment, and resettlement in a foreign land, the report directly conveys the voices and lived experiences of Sudanese refugees.
Despite the severity of Sudan's humanitarian crisis, including the looming threat of famine and the staggering displacement of millions, the conflict has noticeably faded from global headlines. This dire situation cannot be understated, with 8 million people newly displaced inside or outside the country, compounded by over 3 million displaced by previous conflicts. MIRR's report on the situation in Cairo serves as an effort to illuminate the human dimension of the conflict.
"While documenting individual stories, our report also underscores the magnitude of the Sudanese crisis, urging the international community to pay close attention and galvanize an urgent call to action," said report author, Amna Omer Yassin.
MIRR Alliance's survey team traversed the vast and densely populated landscape of greater Cairo, engaging with Sudanese refugees in suburbs such as Faisal, Hadyig Alharam, Alhram Albaini, Ard Alewa, and Ain Shams. Despite facing skepticism and reluctance, the team persisted, recognizing the profound importance of every voice.
"We aim not only to document these narratives but to contribute to meaningful change by highlighting the specific and expressed needs of the Sudanese refugee community in Cairo," said Ibrahim.
The insights gleaned from this report are not only relevant to the Sudanese conflict but also hold universal significance for migration events worldwide. By understanding the expressed needs of refugees and adopting proactive listening approaches, the NGO community can enhance its ability to serve displaced populations globally.
About Mirr Alliance:
MIRR Alliance is a global coalition of grassroots organizations working to advance the rights and dignity of migrants, immigrants, and refugees. Through research, advocacy, and thought-partnered dialogue, MIRR Alliance mobilizes its members to seek pragmatic solutions that provoke, further, and improve actions taken in the real world.
