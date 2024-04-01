Office of Weights and Measures, National Legal Metrology Program (NLMP) Announces “Info Hours”

The Office of Weights and Measures, National Legal Metrology Program (NLMP) is pleased to announce a new program called “Info (information) Hours”. An Info Hour is a one (1) hour session involving an informal discussion on a specified topic that will allow you to network with the NLMP staff and other subject matter experts (SMEs) by sharing knowledge, experiences, and insight.

NLMP Info Hours will be held approximately once a month. To find out what topics will be discussed as well as the link to the sessions, please view OWM Training and Events webpage. For your convenience, we have provided them below as well. There is no registration required or costs associated with attending. Please be sure to place these dates on your calendar.

Credit: Canva June 05 – MANUAL WEIGHT ENTRIES. OWM will be conducting an informal discussion on Scales Code paragraphs S.1.12. Manual Weight Entries and UR.3.9. Use of Manual Weight Entries. This discussion will encompass the history of these paragraphs and how to interpret and apply them, including what must be printed on recorded representations, when a manual weight can be entered, and the conflict between the specification and the user requirement. June 25 - IMPORTANCE OF GRAIN MOISTURE MEASUREMENTS. OWM will host an information hour to discuss the importance of grain moisture meter measurements and the economic impact of these measurements. The information hour will include the system of grain moisture measurements in the U.S., the economic impact of grain moisture measurements, and resources for States with grain moisture meter programs.

Credit: Canva July 30 – UNIFORM E-COMMERCE REGULATION. OWM will be discussing the new model regulation within NIST Handbook 130, adopted during the 108th Annual Meeting of the National Conference on Weights and Measures in 2023. This Info Hour will help explain what information is required on E-commerce sites offering products for sale and the product information required accompanying delivery. It will also discuss the benefit of price, quantity, and identity information during an e-commerce transaction.

Credit: Canva August 01 – “DIGITALIZATION” of NIST HANDBOOKS 44, 130 and 133. OWM will be discussing the transitioning of NIST Handbook 44, 130, and 133 to new electronic file formats and eventually into a full “digital” format. Knowing how to use these electronic files and the digital content within, will be extremely valuable. In addition, a PDF version will also be available, and you will learn how to best leverage this resource as a field resource tool. We will be asking for your input in capturing the needs of the states and addressing any issues or concerns you may have. August 15– EVSE GENERAL AND DEVICE SPECIFIC MARKINGS. OWM will be assist you in finding all required marking information during inspections of EVSE in your jurisdiction. This session will cover the type and format of general and device specific marking information applicable to electric vehicle fueling systems or electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) based on handbook code requirements.

Credit: Canva September 11 – SOFTWARE IN METROLOGICAL DEVICES. OWM will be discussing the evolution of weighing and measuring devices and the impact of software on the legal metrological control of these devices. Explain the threats to software-controlled devices and what measures are taken to secure measurement results. Provide guidelines on how to verify compliance of software-controlled devices. Discuss the role of type evaluation. Provide information on the new NCWM Publication 14 on software and on the most recent international developments.

For additional information, or if you have any questions, please contact David Sefcik at david.sefcik [at] nist.gov (david[dot]sefcik[at]nist[dot]gov).