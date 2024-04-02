Parkinsons Wellness Project to Host A NEW Series: Discover Neuro Health Resources

We are excited to host these 3 events for PEOPLE WITH PD and their care partners. Learn from top experts, break the stigma, understand the disease, and get effective coping strategies” — SUSAN LUST

SUFFERN, NY, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parkinsons Wellness Project (PWP), a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing awareness, education, and support for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease (PD), is thrilled to announce a series of upcoming wellness events aimed at empowering those living with PD and their caregivers.

The "Discover Neuro Health Resources" series will feature prominent medical experts and inspirational stories, offering invaluable education and support to the Parkinson’s community. These events, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Suffern, NY, and also live-streamed, are scheduled as follows:

1. *Discover Hartford HealthCare: PD Comprehensive Care*

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 2:00 pm

2. *Discover Mount Sinai: Multidisciplinary Approach for PD*

Date: Sunday, May 5, 2024

Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

3. *Discover Columbia University Medical Center: Patient Empowerment, Research, Advanced Treatment*

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Susan Lust, Director of PWP, emphasized the critical need for education in navigating the complexities of Parkinson’s. "We are excited to host these 3 events for those experiencing PD and their care partners to learn from top experts in the field, Breaking the stigma, understanding the disease, and learning effective coping strategies can dramatically improve life with Parkinson’s."

The Discover Series will bring together leading physicians, healthcare professionals, researchers, and Parkinson’s care teams from each hospital system to share best practices and address health concerns. Attendees will gain valuable insights into managing PD and leading healthier lives.

A satisfied participant praised PWP for its invaluable support: "PWP has been a life saver for my mother... by learning from the experts, the PWP Workout program, informative Workshops, and most recently the Care Partner support group is a guiding light…"

These interactive, in-person events will also be available virtually, ensuring accessibility for all. Each event will feature kosher buffets and ample time for socializing, thanks to the generous support of sponsors including Abbvie, Supernus, Abbott, Acadia, Kyowa Kirin, Acorda, Boston Scientific, Amneal, and Medtronic.

Tickets for these events can be purchased online, with registration required due to limited seating. For more information, visit www.parkinsonswellnessproject.org or call 845-300-4511.

*About Parkinson’s Disease:* Parkinson’s Disease is a progressive neurological disorder characterized by a loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain, resulting in a range of motor and non-motor symptoms. While there is no cure, ongoing research and advancements in treatments offer hope for improved management of the disease.