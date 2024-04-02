Clarity Security Welcomes James Davison as Chief Revenue Officer
Clarity Security, a cybersecurity innovator in the identity governance market, proudly announces the appointment of James Davison as Chief Revenue Officer.UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Security, a cybersecurity innovator in the Identity Governance market, proudly announces the appointment of James Davison as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new capacity, James Davison will spearhead strategic initiatives to enhance revenue-generating functions, including sales, marketing, and customer success.
Previously the Product Lead for Sailpoint, James Davison spearheaded their entrance into the SaaS identity governance space with IdentityNow, leading concept to launch prior to the Thoma Bravo acquisition. Now, after almost a decade in the sales enablement space as a Founder and Senior Executive for industry leading companies like Olono, InsightSquared and Mediafly, he is eagerly making his return to the cybersecurity space.
“James has an incredible track record of scaling startups into multimillion-dollar businesses,” marked Alexis Moyse, CEO of Clarity Security. "His profound industry acumen and keen product insights will be pivotal in progressing our mission of empowering today’s cybersecurity leaders to take charge of their identity and access security."
And, Alexis isn’t the only one in Clarity’s leadership expressing their enthusiasm. Clarity Co-Founder and COO, Greg Glass, was quick to echo his excitement adding: “When Alexis and I started Clarity, we were introduced to James as an advisor. Since that moment, he has played a crucial role in shaping this company. From our early pitch decks to our product roadmap, we've relied on James' wealth of Identity Governance knowledge and go-to-market experience to guide us. This being said, it feels great to be able to officially welcome him to the team. I have no doubt that his skills and knowledge will continue to be a huge asset to Clarity's continued growth and our impact on IGA as a whole.”
Expressing eagerness about his new role, James Davison shared that joining Clarity feels like “returning home” as he re-joins the cybersecurity space, going on to say, “I’ve been advising Clarity Security for 3 years, and the growth and maturity of the product has blown me away. When the opportunity presented itself, I had to jump in.”
James Davison’s seasoned leadership and extensive experience in the industry positions Clarity Security to expand its leadership in the Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) market for small and medium enterprises.
Established in 2020 and named one of CIO Coverage’s “10 Fastest Growing Digital Identity Management Companies to Watch” in 2022, Clarity Security fosters a modern approach to identity governance and user access reviews. By delivering comprehensive visibility and empowering GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) leaders, Clarity enables organizations to complete user access reviews in ten minutes, automate identity lifecycle management, and manage identities across applications from one central platform.
