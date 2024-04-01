Council of the Office of Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata Issues Notice of Disclaimer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Council of the Office of Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata Issues Notice of Disclaimer
The Council of the Office of Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata has become aware of individuals misusing Her Majesty's name for personal gain. To protect Her Majesty's interests and those of her people, the Council of Her Royal Office issues the following Notice of Disclaimer:
NOTICE OF DISCLAIMER
1. Any statement or representation made on Her Majesty's behalf is official or binding only if explicitly verified and sanctioned directly in writing, with a current date, with her official seal and signature.
2. No person, entity, or organization has authority to represent or take actions on Her Majesty's behalf unless officially and directly sanctioned with a written notice, with a current date, signed and bearing the official seal.
3. No person or entity has the authority to engage in business dealings, raise money, solicit payments or services, or enter into agreements on Her Majesty's behalf. Any actions, statements, or representations made by third parties without her direct and explicit authorization are invalid.
Unauthorized use of Her Majesty's name, likeness, or intellectual property on any platform, including social media, websites, email, or other communication forms, will be considered a breach of her copyright rights and dealt with to the full extent of the law.
For inquiries about Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata or anyone claiming to represent Her or the interests of Her Royal Court or People, please submit the inquiry form on the official website: www.queendiambi.org
Zadio Babena Kamba
President of the Council of the Royal Office of Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata
Kananga, Democratic Republic of Congo
Contact:
Dionn Williams
Public Relations
+1 (717) 623-6569
https://www.queendiambi.org/officialinquiries/
Adenilson Da Silva
The Council of the Office of Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata has become aware of individuals misusing Her Majesty's name for personal gain. To protect Her Majesty's interests and those of her people, the Council of Her Royal Office issues the following Notice of Disclaimer:
NOTICE OF DISCLAIMER
1. Any statement or representation made on Her Majesty's behalf is official or binding only if explicitly verified and sanctioned directly in writing, with a current date, with her official seal and signature.
2. No person, entity, or organization has authority to represent or take actions on Her Majesty's behalf unless officially and directly sanctioned with a written notice, with a current date, signed and bearing the official seal.
3. No person or entity has the authority to engage in business dealings, raise money, solicit payments or services, or enter into agreements on Her Majesty's behalf. Any actions, statements, or representations made by third parties without her direct and explicit authorization are invalid.
Unauthorized use of Her Majesty's name, likeness, or intellectual property on any platform, including social media, websites, email, or other communication forms, will be considered a breach of her copyright rights and dealt with to the full extent of the law.
For inquiries about Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata or anyone claiming to represent Her or the interests of Her Royal Court or People, please submit the inquiry form on the official website: www.queendiambi.org
Zadio Babena Kamba
President of the Council of the Royal Office of Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata
Kananga, Democratic Republic of Congo
Contact:
Dionn Williams
Public Relations
+1 (717) 623-6569
https://www.queendiambi.org/officialinquiries/
Adenilson Da Silva
Life & Fashion Magazine / Brazilian Times News
email us here