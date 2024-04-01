Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,861 in the last 365 days.

Council of the Office of Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata Issues Notice of Disclaimer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Council of the Office of Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata Issues Notice of Disclaimer

The Council of the Office of Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata has become aware of individuals misusing Her Majesty's name for personal gain. To protect Her Majesty's interests and those of her people, the Council of Her Royal Office issues the following Notice of Disclaimer:

NOTICE OF DISCLAIMER

1. Any statement or representation made on Her Majesty's behalf is official or binding only if explicitly verified and sanctioned directly in writing, with a current date, with her official seal and signature.
2. No person, entity, or organization has authority to represent or take actions on Her Majesty's behalf unless officially and directly sanctioned with a written notice, with a current date, signed and bearing the official seal.
3. No person or entity has the authority to engage in business dealings, raise money, solicit payments or services, or enter into agreements on Her Majesty's behalf. Any actions, statements, or representations made by third parties without her direct and explicit authorization are invalid.

Unauthorized use of Her Majesty's name, likeness, or intellectual property on any platform, including social media, websites, email, or other communication forms, will be considered a breach of her copyright rights and dealt with to the full extent of the law.

For inquiries about Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata or anyone claiming to represent Her or the interests of Her Royal Court or People, please submit the inquiry form on the official website: www.queendiambi.org

Zadio Babena Kamba
President of the Council of the Royal Office of Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata
Kananga, Democratic Republic of Congo

Contact:
Dionn Williams
Public Relations
+1 (717) 623-6569

https://www.queendiambi.org/officialinquiries/

Adenilson Da Silva
Life & Fashion Magazine / Brazilian Times News
email us here

You just read:

Council of the Office of Her Majesty Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata Issues Notice of Disclaimer

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more