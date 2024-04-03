Jane Austen Society of North America Offers Free Student Memberships through 2025
The Jane Austen Society of North America is offering free one-year student memberships in celebration of the upcoming 250th anniversary of Austen’s birth.USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jane Austen Society of North America (JASNA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the study, appreciation, and understanding of Jane Austen’s works, life, and genius, is offering free one-year student memberships for the remainder of 2024 through 2025 in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the author's birth.
Jane Austen, one of England's most beloved and influential novelists, was born December 16, 1775. JASNA is preparing for the 250th anniversary in 2025 with this special offer for students. “This is an ideal way to further our Society’s mission,” JASNA President Mary Mintz said. “By making JASNA membership more accessible to the next generation of Austen fans and scholars, we make it easier for them to keep up to date with the latest on Jane Austen and her works and connect with others in their area who share their admiration for the author.”
Now through December 31, 2025, membership is free for students worldwide who are currently enrolled in a course of study leading to a high school diploma, college or university degree, trade or professional license or certificate, or equivalents of these.
A one-year Student Membership includes digital editions of JASNA’s quarterly newsletter and annual journal "Persuasions"; the ability to join in the activities of one or more of the Society’s regional groups, where members gather locally for meetings and special events and enjoy the company of fellow Austen enthusiasts; invitations to participate in member-only events, such as JASNA’s annual conference; and more.
This free membership offer complements JASNA’s other efforts to introduce and expand the study and appreciation of Austen’s works among new generations, including the annual JASNA Essay Contest for high school, college, and graduate school students; the Young Filmmakers Contest for amateur filmmakers 30 and under; and the Jane Austen Book Box Program, offering free age-appropriate versions of Austen’s books to qualifying schools, libraries, and community reading programs serving students in grades K-12.
For more information about the free student membership offer, visit https://jasna.org/join/250th-bday-student-offer/.
ABOUT THE JANE AUSTEN SOCIETY OF NORTH AMERICA
The Jane Austen Society of North America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1979 to foster the study, appreciation, and understanding of Jane Austen’s works, life and genius. Today JASNA has over 5,000 members and 81 regional groups, making it the largest literary society devoted to Jane Austen. Membership in JASNA is open to everyone with an interest in the author; its members are of all ages and from diverse walks of life. For more information, visit the Society’s website at www.jasna.org.
