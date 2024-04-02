Wexer & Corporate Fitness Works Unite For Corporate Wellness
Wexer, a leader in providing wellness content solutions, partners with CFW, a pioneer in customised corporate fitness programs.
This partnership further cements our commitment to provide the most advanced tools and resources for our corporate clients their employees, and our members in a continuously developing industry.”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDON, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wexer, the leading provider of wellness content solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership with Corporate Fitness Works, a leading expert in customised corporate fitness programs.
— Elisa Denning, Senior Director of Marketing & PR for CFW
This partnership marks a significant milestone in the realm of employee well-being, combining Wexer’s cutting-edge virtual fitness technology with Corporate Fitness Works’ tailored fitness initiatives. The Wexer platform allows CFW to have a more dynamic offering incorporating Video On-Demand and Livestream content with an elevated mobile app and web-player experience. This, another partnership in the growing corporate wellness market further highlights the upward trend for accessible fitness and wellness content.
Elisa Denning, Senior Director of Marketing & PR for CFW states “this partnership with Wexer further cements our commitment to provide the most advanced tools and resources for our corporate clients, their employees, and our members in a continuously developing industry.” She adds, "teaming up with Wexer allows us to enhance our offerings with state-of-the-art virtual fitness technology while providing organisations with integrative strategies that support an equitable benefit to impact the emerging health needs of hybrid work cultures.”
Rudys Santana, Head of Customer Success at Wexer discusses how, “with this exclusive partnership we are able to reach more customers in the growing corporate market. We see huge potential in how we can help CFW’s members by helping them prioritise their health by actively using digital content to improve their wellbeing.”
ABOUT WEXER:
Wexer is a leading provider of virtual fitness solutions, offering a versatile platform for delivering a wide range of fitness experiences to users worldwide. With an emphasis on accessibility and engagement, Wexer enables fitness providers to connect with their audiences in new and exciting ways. Wexer.com
ABOUT CORPORATE FITNESS WORKS (CFW):
Corporate Fitness Works is at the forefront of delivering innovative fitness management solutions tailored to the modern workforce’s evolving needs. Recognising the diversity of today’s work environments, CFW seamlessly integrates digital platforms with services to offer onsite, remote, and hybrid fitness and wellness solutions. This approach ensures equitable access to wellness benefits for all employees, thereby enhancing a company’s ability to attract and retain a healthy workforce. With over 35 years of experience, CFW has mastered the art of engaging employees in health and productivity initiatives, irrespective of their work location—be it through an energising midday spin class or a rejuvenating desk side stretch break.
Brandi Bergeron
Moon Mission Media
