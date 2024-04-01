Governor Newsom Statement on Florida Supreme Court Decision Allowing Gov. DeSantis’ 6-Week Abortion Ban to Take Effect

SACRAMENTO – As attacks on reproductive freedom continue, including just last week at the U.S. Supreme Court, Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement in response to the Florida Supreme Court’s ruling allowing Governor DeSantis’ 6-week abortion ban to go into effect – severely restricting reproductive freedom and cutting off access to care before many women even know they are pregnant:

“Floridians have fewer rights and less control over their own bodies today than they did yesterday – thanks to Governor DeSantis.” “For the past six years, Governor DeSantis has put up a freedom façade so he could systematically cut down people’s rights based on his own personal political agenda.” “Today, yet another right was stripped away from Floridians through Governor DeSantis’ anti-rights agenda – millions of Floridians and women in neighboring states with total bans will now no longer be able to access essential reproductive health care on their own terms.” “If you are no longer able to get abortion care in your home state, California has the resources and support available to help you exercise your reproductive freedom.” Governor Gavin Newsom

WHY THIS MATTERS: Even before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, Florida had been a key abortion access state in the Southeast for millions, including people in Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

The Florida Supreme Court also ruled that Floridians can vote this November on a measure to enshrine the right to obtain an abortion in their state constitution. Since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe, millions of Americans – in every state that has put the issue on the ballot – have reaffirmed their right to abortion, including in California.

Women – regardless of whether they live in California – in need of reproductive health care, including abortion care, can go to Abortion.CA.Gov to learn about the rights they have in California, support and resources available to them, and how California continues to protect this fundamental freedom from ongoing hostile and extreme attacks.

Learn more about how Governor Newsom, in partnership with the California Legislature, has made California a national leader in protecting and expanding reproductive freedom.