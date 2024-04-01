UPDATE: Officer Involved Death in Rock County, Wis.

BELOIT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death in Beloit, Wis. that occurred the morning of Saturday, March 16, 2024.

At approximately 9:27 a.m., alleged carjacking suspect, Ray Castro, age 19, fled Illinois law enforcement traveling north into the City of Beloit, Wis. Police officers from the City of Beloit assisted in the vehicle pursuit. Officers from the Village of Roscoe, Ill. and City of Beloit attempted a vehicle containment maneuver to stop the vehicle. Castro rammed his vehicle into Roscoe Police Sergeant Robert A. Lewis’ squad car. Sergeant Lewis, with 15 years of law enforcement service, fired his weapon striking the subject. Life saving measures were performed. Castro was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Sergeant Lewis was transported to an Illinois hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released. No other officers were injured.

The City of Beloit and Roscoe police officers were wearing body cameras during the incident.

Sergeant Lewis remains on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office, City of Beloit Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, a DCI Crime Response Specialist, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Rock County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.