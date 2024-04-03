Earth Day Beach Clean Up in the City of Santa Monica scheduled by Branding Los Angeles - Putting the Community First
Giving Back to the Community - being a Sustainable Brand - Good Corporate Citizen in 2024
It's only right we do our part to celebrate Earth Day. If we motivates others to do good then it's all worth it! Plus, it's part of our brand culture – we love engaging our community and giving back.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branding Los Angeles, a leading multicultural strategic branding and marketing agency specializing in creating a brand’s digital footprint, innovative communication engagements, and comprehensive public affairs strategies, announced this year's Earth Day Beach Clean Up event is scheduled for April 13, 2024, in Santa Monica. The event aims to bring together community members, volunteers, and the Branding Los Angeles team to make a positive impact on the environment.
— Joella Hopkins, SVP
Over the few years and over the pandemic, Branding Los Angeles has successfully organized Earth Day Beach Clean Ups in Santa Monica, garnering strong community support and engagement. Armed with gloves, bags, and trash grabbers, volunteers have worked tirelessly to remove litter, plastic, cigarettes, bottles, and other debris from Santa Monica’s Ocean Park Beach.
Joella Hopkins, SVP at Branding Los Angeles, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "It's only right we do our part to celebrate Earth Day. We only have one planet, and if our small impact helps the Earth and motivates others to do good, it's all worth it! Plus, it's part of our brand culture – we love engaging our community and giving back." She adds that part of her role is to manage philanthropic efforts which also includes Branding Los Angeles’ annual holiday toy drive and this past year raising funds for Maui Strong - assisting families affected by the fires in Lahaina.
The schedule for the 2024 Earth Day Beach Clean Up event is as follows:
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM: Arrival, Coffee & Donuts, Orientation
9:00 AM – 10:30 AM: Beach Clean Up
The meet up location is 25 Ocean Park Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90405. Parking and key landmark is Parking Lot 5.
If interested, join Branding Los Angeles and be a part of this impactful Earth Day initiative. This is an opportunity for volunteers to make a difference and inspire others to take action.
About Branding Los Angeles:
"We Live Brands. We Sweat Strategies. We Inspire Communities. And, We Build Business. We Are A New Era In Communications."
For more information and to register for the event, visit Branding Los Angeles Giving Back page for additional Earth Day Clean Up information. www.BrandingLosAngeles.com
Ben Behrooz
Website Growth
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Earth Day 2023 - Branding Los Angeles