InvenSync, Inc. Announces Strategic Acquisition of ZapInventory; Nikhil Jathar from 'AvanSaber' Joins Board
InvenSync acquires ZapInventory and ushers in a tech-driven future with Nikhil Jathar on behalf of AvanSaber joining the BoardDOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InvenSync, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, proudly announces its strategic acquisition of a significant stake in ZapInventory, a frontrunner in AI-powered inventory management solutions. This acquisition heralds a collaborative era to introduce pioneering solutions and superior services for businesses globally.
Nikhil Jathar, co-founder of AvanSaber and expert in ERP and SaaS, joins the InvenSync Board of Directors. His leadership made ZapInventory a leader in its field. As CEO & CTO of AvanSaber, his innovative vision continues to drive success. Nicholas Myers is the operational lead at ZapInventory, bringing a wealth of experience in e-commerce and warehouse management. Nicholas's forward-thinking approach and dedication to innovation will propel ZapInventory into a new growth trajectory, enhancing the platform with fresh insights and capabilities to address the dynamic needs of the market.
"We're excited to have Nikhil Jathar join our Board, and Nicholas Myers assume leadership at ZapInventory," expressed a spokesperson from InvenSync, Inc. "This partnership underscores our commitment to ZapInventory's potential and our vision for the future of enterprise software solutions."
AvanSaber has distinguished itself in the tech sphere, earning recognitions like the G2 High Performer Winter 2024 award. These accolades underscore the company's commitment to innovation and its influential role in the evolution of business operations. "The upcoming technological revolution in business operations, spearheaded by advancements in VR, AR, and AI, is aimed at radically improving how businesses manage data and interact with employees and customers," shared Mr Jathar. For more insights into AvanSaber and its transformative solutions, please visit AvanSaber.com.
Looking forward, InvenSync, Inc. is dedicated to amplifying ZapInventory's capabilities, ensuring our clientele access to premier and dependable inventory management solutions. We appreciate the trust our customers invest in us and look forward to advancing together in this exciting new chapter.
For further details about InvenSync, Inc. and our collaboration with AvanSaber, please visit ZapInventory.com.
