Minister Zizi Kodwa attends court matter of National Promoters’ Association vs Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Others at High Court, 2 Apr
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Zizi Kodwa, will on Tuesday 2 April 2024, attend the court matter of the National Promoters’ Association vs Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Others, at the High Court in Pretoria.
Minister Kodwa’s court attendance is scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 2 April 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: High Court, Pretoria
For media enquiries:
Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003
Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0)72 172 8925