Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,655 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,425 in the last 365 days.

Minister Zizi Kodwa attends court matter of National Promoters’ Association vs Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Others at High Court, 2 Apr

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Zizi Kodwa, will on Tuesday 2 April 2024, attend the court matter of the National Promoters’ Association vs Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Others, at the High Court in Pretoria.

Minister Kodwa’s court attendance is scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 2 April 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: High Court, Pretoria

For media enquiries:
Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003
 
Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
Cell: +27 (0)72 172 8925

You just read:

Minister Zizi Kodwa attends court matter of National Promoters’ Association vs Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Others at High Court, 2 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more