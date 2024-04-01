Minister Zizi Kodwa attends court matter of National Promoters’ Association vs Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Others at High Court, 2 Apr

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Zizi Kodwa, will on Tuesday 2 April 2024, attend the court matter of the National Promoters’ Association vs Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture and Others, at the High Court in Pretoria.

Minister Kodwa’s court attendance is scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: High Court, Pretoria

For media enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003



Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0)72 172 8925