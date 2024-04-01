"Mind, Motivation & Money" in Atlanta April 12th & 13th with Dr. Steve Sughrim and Tim Storey

Mind, Motivation & Money, Atlanta April 12th and 13th Tim Storey, Oprah Winfrey, Smokey Robinson, Dr. Steve Sughrim, Kanye West Dr. Steve Sughrim, Tim Storey, Dr. Lydie Louis, Prophet Lovemore Jeza, Dr. Edna Frenchwood, Scott Bland, Commissioner Alana Sanders, Senator Tonya Anderson, Michelle "Phoenix" Peak, Dr. ED Long Jnr., Dr. Shawn Nance, Nicole Marie, Barbara Sonneck

Dr. Steve Sughrim and Tim Storey Present: "Mind, Motivation & Money" in Atlanta

If you can envision it in your mind and believe it with all your heart, then your mind possesses the extraordinary power to manifest it into reality.” — Dr. Steve Sughrim

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned life coach, writer, and inspirational speaker, Tim Storey, collaborates with Dr. Steve Sughrim to present a momentous two-day seminar titled "Mind, Motivation & Money," taking place on April 12th and 13th at the Hilton Atlanta Airport. This essential event is aimed at individuals pursuing significant self-improvement, career growth, and economic self-reliance.

Tim Storey, revered as the Original Comeback Coach, is celebrated worldwide for his profound impact on diverse individuals, from top entertainment figures and athletes to those in underserved communities. His message of resilience, hope, and the pursuit of one’s highest potential resonates deeply with people from all walks of life Tim Storey (https://www.timstorey.com/), Worldwide Speakers Group (https://wwsg.com/speakers/tim-storey/).

Alongside Tim Storey, Dr. Steve Sughrim, a visionary, will unveil powerful strategies and insights to navigate life's obstacles, ignite internal motivation, and chart a course toward wealth and fulfillment. This event promises not just to be an ordinary seminar but a transformative journey, arming participants with essential tools for a significant life transformation (https://steve-sughrim.com/).

Attendees will gain invaluable knowledge from Tim Storey’s vast experience as a life coach to some of the world’s most successful and influential personalities. His techniques for guiding many through their most challenging times will be showcased, aiming to bring clarity, purpose, and success to attendees. With a global outreach that spans over seventy-five countries, Storey’s empowering teachings have reached millions.

Event Details:

Dates: April 12th and 13th

Location: Hilton Atlanta Airport, 1031 Virginia Ave, Atlanta, GA 30354

Registration: https://mydhlife.events/

This event is a unique opportunity for individuals committed to elevating their lives. Whether confronting setbacks, in search of motivation, or eager to improve financial acumen, "Mind, Motivation & Money" serves as a portal to transformation.

Seize this chance to redefine your future under the guidance of Tim Storey and Dr. Steve Sughrim. With limited seating, early registration is recommended to ensure participation in this unparalleled event.

About Tim Storey:

Tim Storey is an influential figure, renowned author, speaker, and life coach, featured on various national media platforms. His ability to inspire and motivate has profoundly impacted numerous lives, including high-profile personalities and people from various backgrounds Tim Storey (https://www.timstorey.com/), Worldwide Speakers Group (https://wwsg.com/speakers/tim-storey/).

About Dr. Steve Sughrim:

Dr. Steve, CEO of MyDHLife and ordained minister, blends faith, business, and innovation. With 30 years of experience, he's led teams to 100,000+ members and $4M in sales. Dedicated to personal and spiritual growth, Steve champions education for the less fortunate, embodying a holistic approach to success. Join MyDHLife Event for unparalleled guidance towards your growth.

