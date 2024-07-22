Seeking Greater Reliability, TransAm Chooses ISAAC as New Telematics Partner
Kansas-based trucking fleet also cites customer service in making the switch
We look forward to working with ISAAC to provide an elevated workflow experience for our drivers, and further establish our reputation as a leader in safety and innovation.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISAAC Instruments today announced it has partnered with TransAm Trucking, an industry leader in temperature-controlled transportation, to install ISAAC’s innovative and data-driven electronic logging device (ELD) and driver-centric telematics technology across TransAm’s fleet.
— Murray Droescher, TransAm’s President
TransAm operates out of its headquarters in Olathe, Kansas, and offers over-the-road, regional, dedicated, and local driving positions. Its service area includes the Midwest, Mid-South, Northeast and Southeast portions of the United States.
A desire for greater system reliability and stronger technical support were among the reasons TransAm sought a change to its ELD and telematics provider. Any unplanned downtime due to technical issues can impact driver happiness and lead to operational delays. This could become a burden for TransAm, which has traditionally maintained a lean information technology (IT) and back-office staff. By partnering with ISAAC, TransAm knows they have a single, reliable technology partner to handle the hardware, customization, maintenance, and platform upgrades.
“TransAm strives to offer drivers the best opportunity for success and provide the foundation to build a lasting career with the company,” said TransAm’s President, Murray Droescher. “We look forward to working with ISAAC to provide an elevated workflow experience for our drivers, and further establish our reputation as a leader in safety and innovation.”
ISAAC recently completed its annual ISO 27001 surveillance audit, and independent auditors reported zero “non-conformities” during the process. In 2022, an accredited certification body granted ISAAC official certification for ISO 27001, the international standard for information security management.
“It was important for TransAm to select a telematics partner with a robust security posture,” said TransAm’s IT Director, Rhonda McFarland. “ISAAC’s efforts show how serious they are about protecting their fleet clients from current and future cybersecurity threats.”
Another limitation of TransAm’s previous system was that drivers had to use their personal cell phones to scan critical documents. With the ISAAC platform, drivers can quickly scan documents using the ISAAC tablet, which will further speed up the billing process.
“Our investment in ISAAC and its technology will help us lower transportation costs over the long term,” said Droescher. “That will not only benefit our operations, but also the bottom line of our valued shipping customers.”
“We’re pleased that TransAm has selected ISAAC as their technology partner,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO and Co-founder of ISAAC. “TransAm’s impressive safety record and vision for more efficient and sustainable shipping aligns well with our mission at ISAAC.”
About ISAAC Instruments
ISAAC offers in-cab technology that goes far beyond ELDs. We partner with trucking companies to simplify the life of drivers and keep the wheels turning. We provide a reliable, comprehensive open platform that allows fleets to integrate all of their business apps on a single device. Our real-time, in-cab coaching supports eco-driving for unparalleled fuel savings and safer highways, while artificial intelligence (AI) technology empowers informed decision-making. ISAAC is the market leader in Canada and has a rapidly growing presence among top-performing fleets across the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.isaacinstruments.com/.
About TransAM Trucking
TransAm Trucking, Inc. was founded in 1987 and specializes in temperature-controlled freight. TransAm operates a fleet out of its headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. Visit www.transamtruck.com to learn more about the fleet.
