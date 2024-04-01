Cars for Kids Announces Charity Public Car Auction with Exciting Lineup of Vehicles for Individuals and Dealers
Cars for Kids is delighted to announce its highly anticipated public car auction, scheduled to take place on Saturdays at 9:00am CST
The charity auction will feature an exciting lineup of vehicles that cater to every budget and preference.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cars for Kids is delighted to announce its highly anticipated public car auction, scheduled to take place on Saturdays at 9:00am CST at the Dallas car lot on 7100 Marvin D. Love Fwy. Dallas, TX 75237. This event promises an exhilarating lineup of vehicles that cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets.
— CEO - Colin Weatherwax
Key Highlights of the Auction:
- Diverse Selection: From sleek sedans to reliable SUVs and powerful trucks, the auction offers a diverse selection of vehicles to meet every buyer's needs.
- Affordable Starting Bids: Bidding starts at just $200, ensuring accessibility for all budgets and making it a fantastic opportunity for individuals and dealers alike.
- Fresh Inventory: The auction features a regularly updated inventory, providing participants with fresh and exciting options each week.
- Open to All: The event is open to the public, and no dealership license is required to participate, making it convenient for everyone to join in.
- Flexible Bidding Options: Bidders have the flexibility to participate in person at the auction venue or bid online from the comfort of their homes.
- Supporting a Noble Cause: Proceeds from the auction directly benefit children in need within our community, contributing to vital programs and initiatives that make a positive impact.
"We are thrilled to invite bidders to our public car auction and offer them an exceptional range of vehicles," said Colin Weatherwax, CEO of Cars for Kids. "By participating in this auction, buyers not only stand to find their dream vehicle but also contribute to a meaningful cause that supports the well-being of children."
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to find your perfect vehicle while making a difference in the lives of children. For more information and to register for the auction, visit www.carsforkids.org/auction.
