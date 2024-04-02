DECARBONIZATION CAN MAKE ECONOMIC SENSE FOR BUSINESSES

EcoEngineers’ Dave Lindenmuth to Share Latest on the Impact of Renewable Natural Gas at Appalachian RNG Spring 2024 Conference April 18

Business leaders at many companies, like AstraZeneca, are realizing that RNG can be a huge asset and another tool in their toolboxes as they strive to reach aggressive decarbonization goals” — Dave Lindemuth, Managing Director of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Services

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dave Lindenmuth, the Managing Director of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) Services at clean energy advisory firm EcoEngineers will be a featured speaker at the Appalachian Spring 2024 RNG Conference III.

Lindenmuth will spotlight opportunities and how his clients are succeeding with Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) at the one-day conference, which is April 18 at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe, south of Pittsburgh. The Appalachian Spring 2024 RNG Conference III is presented by the H2-CCS Network and Shale Directories.

“We are pleased to have Dave share his industry expertise and hands-on experience with our conference attendees,” said Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network. “Dave’s session on April 18 will be a must-attend for business leaders and all of us in the renewables industry.”

To register for the Appalachian Spring 2024 RNG Conference.

The impact of RNG

According to the American Biogas Council's latest data, although biogas projects that generate renewable electricity account for 69% of all biogas produced in the United States, RNG projects constituted 91% of all new projects that were introduced in 2023.

The shift to RNG is due to policies such as the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (CA-LCFS). Both promote using renewable fuels to replace fossil transportation fuels and to eliminate emissions in natural gas vehicles.

Additionally, the state of New Mexico’s Senate just passed and sent to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham legislation that establishes a clean fuels program much like programs in place in California, Oregon, and Washington.

Lindenmuth pointed to AstraZeneca as an example of a company that has successfully jumped into RNG. The United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company last June announced it was partnering with Vanguard Renewables to deliver RNG to all its U.S. sites by the end of 2026.

By 2026, the partnership will utilize as much as 190,500 megawatt hours (MWh) annually of RNG to be used across AstraZeneca’s U.S. sites. That wattage is equivalent to the energy required to heat more than 17,800 U.S. homes a year.

“Business leaders at many companies, like AstraZeneca, are realizing that RNG can be a huge asset and another tool in their toolboxes as they strive to reach aggressive decarbonization goals,” Lindenmuth said.

About EcoEngineers

EcoEngineers is a consulting, auditing, and advisory firm with an exclusive focus on the energy transition. From innovation to impact, Eco helps its clients navigate the disruption caused by carbon emissions and climate change. Eco helps organizations stay informed, measure emissions, make investment decisions, maintain compliance, and manage data through the lens of carbon accounting. Its team of engineers, scientists, auditors, consultants, and researchers live and work at the intersection of low-carbon fuel policy, innovative technologies, and the carbon marketplace. Eco was established in 2009 to steer low-carbon fuel producers through the complexities of emerging energy regulations in the United States. Today, Eco’s global team is shaping the response to climate change by advising businesses across the energy transition. EcoEngineers is an American National Standards Institute’s National Accreditation Board (ANAB) accredited greenhouse gas (GHG) verification body.