Wyoming Business Council Solicits Proposals for Graphic Design Support Services

CHEYENNE, WYOMING – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for graphic design support services as of April 1, 2024.

The purpose of this RFP is to solicit competitive proposals from proposers who can offer ongoing graphic design support services to meet the Wyoming Business Council’s needs and expectations. The WBC seeks to partner with an entity that can provide ongoing and as-needed graphic design support services for a variety of projects and services.

The complete RFP document is available for download on the wbc.pub/RFP

Proposals must be submitted to [email protected] by 2 p.m. (MST) on Friday, April 26, 2024.

The Wyoming Business Council reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to award the contract to the next most qualified proposer if a successful agreement cannot be reached with the highest-ranked proposer.

Key Dates:

RFP Release: April 1, 2024

Closing Date for Questions: April 12, 2024

Response to Questions Returned: April 19, 2024

Proposal Submission Deadline: April 26, 2024, by 2 p.m. (MST)

Oral Presentations (if needed): Week of April 29, 2024

Tentative Anticipated Award: May 15, 2024

Tentative Work Begin Date: July 1, 2024

For questions or clarifications regarding this RFP:

Amy Quick

Strategic Communications