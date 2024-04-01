Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,391 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Business Council Solicits Proposals for Graphic Design Support Services

CHEYENNE, WYOMING – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is pleased to announce the release of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for graphic design support services as of April 1, 2024.

 

The purpose of this RFP is to solicit competitive proposals from proposers who can offer ongoing graphic design support services to meet the Wyoming Business Council’s needs and expectations. The WBC seeks to partner with an entity that can provide ongoing and as-needed graphic design support services for a variety of projects and services.

 

The complete RFP document is available for download on the wbc.pub/RFP.

 

Proposals must be submitted to [email protected] by 2 p.m. (MST) on Friday, April 26, 2024.

 

The Wyoming Business Council reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to award the contract to the next most qualified proposer if a successful agreement cannot be reached with the highest-ranked proposer.

 

Key Dates:

  • RFP Release: April 1, 2024
  • Closing Date for Questions: April 12, 2024
  • Response to Questions Returned: April 19, 2024
  • Proposal Submission Deadline: April 26, 2024, by 2 p.m. (MST)
  • Oral Presentations (if needed): Week of April 29, 2024
  • Tentative Anticipated Award: May 15, 2024
  • Tentative Work Begin Date: July 1, 2024

 

For questions or clarifications regarding this RFP:

Amy Quick

Strategic Communications

You just read:

Wyoming Business Council Solicits Proposals for Graphic Design Support Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more