Communities with a closed UW branch campus can get money for redevelopment

Communities with a University of Wisconsin System branch campus that closes can receive up to $2 million for redevelopment purposes.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has signed the GOP-authored bill into law. It will help cities and counties transition their former two-year campus sites for new purposes.

Altogether, $20 million is available. Four communities — Richland Center, Washington County, Fond du Lac and Marinette — will have first dibs. They each maintained a branch campus that has either already closed or will close by the end of this school year.

Waukesha could apply for a grant because UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha recently announced the campus will close after the spring 2025 semester.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will administer the grants.

[Adapted from: Communities with a closed UW branch campus can get up to $2 million for redevelopment April 1, 2024, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]