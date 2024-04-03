Submit Release
Industrial Cigar Co. Opens Expansion Featuring a New Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge

A world's first Principle Cocktail Lounge

Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen at Industrial Cigar Co.

Frisco Family-Owned Lounge Announces Opening of Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen, an Art-Deco Themed Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge

The expansion is an exciting chapter for the Frakes family, and we are thrilled to continue our journey to become a true destination lounge. We invite everyone to join us in this new chapter.”
— Brandon Frakes
FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Cigar Co. (ICC) proudly announces the soft opening of its latest expansion, introducing the innovative Dreamer Lounge and Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen. This family-owned business in Frisco is set to elevate the hospitality experience with its latest venture.

The expansion showcases the Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen, an art-deco aviation-themed space, alongside the Dreamer Lounge.

Each offers a distinct atmosphere. The Dreamer Lounge is a 1,000 sq ft public lounge, providing a serene environment with creative soft lighting and custom ceiling woodwork. In contrast, Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen is another 1,500 sq ft, and offers a unique blend of comfort and style, highlighted by its era-specific cocktail collection developed in partnership with Principle Trading.

Designed with a keen eye for detail, both spaces reflect a commitment to aesthetic excellence and guest comfort. The Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen, specifically crafted by women for women, creates a welcoming and distinctive escape in the hospitality space.

ICC is excited to open these new spaces to both members and non-members. While the bar and food menus will initially be limited, they are expected to grow and evolve, offering an array of gourmet comfort cuisine and a diverse cocktail selection. This expansion marks a new chapter in ICC's journey, inviting everyone to join in experiencing a refined and elevated lounge atmosphere.

The Industrial Cigar Co. Experience: Where Hospitality, Education, and Community Unite

