Industrial Cigar Co. Opens Expansion Featuring a New Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge
Frisco Family-Owned Lounge Announces Opening of Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen, an Art-Deco Themed Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge
The expansion is an exciting chapter for the Frakes family, and we are thrilled to continue our journey to become a true destination lounge. We invite everyone to join us in this new chapter.”FRISCO, TEXAS, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Cigar Co. (ICC) proudly announces the soft opening of its latest expansion, introducing the innovative Dreamer Lounge and Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen. This family-owned business in Frisco is set to elevate the hospitality experience with its latest venture.
— Brandon Frakes
The expansion showcases the Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen, an art-deco aviation-themed space, alongside the Dreamer Lounge.
Each offers a distinct atmosphere. The Dreamer Lounge is a 1,000 sq ft public lounge, providing a serene environment with creative soft lighting and custom ceiling woodwork. In contrast, Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen is another 1,500 sq ft, and offers a unique blend of comfort and style, highlighted by its era-specific cocktail collection developed in partnership with Principle Trading.
Designed with a keen eye for detail, both spaces reflect a commitment to aesthetic excellence and guest comfort. The Fuselage Parlor & Kitchen, specifically crafted by women for women, creates a welcoming and distinctive escape in the hospitality space.
ICC is excited to open these new spaces to both members and non-members. While the bar and food menus will initially be limited, they are expected to grow and evolve, offering an array of gourmet comfort cuisine and a diverse cocktail selection. This expansion marks a new chapter in ICC's journey, inviting everyone to join in experiencing a refined and elevated lounge atmosphere.
The Industrial Cigar Co. Experience: Where Hospitality, Education, and Community Unite