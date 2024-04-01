Fast Switch Announces Heidi Sullivan as New CEO & Principal Owner
Heidi's ascension from Vice President of Operations will be instrumental in driving future growth as a Woman-Owned EnterpriseBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heidi Sullivan Assumes Principal Ownership and CEO Role at Fast Switch, Ltd.
Fast Switch proudly announces the appointment of Heidi Sullivan as its new Principal Owner and CEO, marking a significant milestone as the firm transitions into a Woman-Owned Enterprise.
With her extensive experience and visionary leadership, Heidi is poised to lead Fast Switch into a new era of growth and innovation. Serving previously as the Vice President of Operations Heidi has been overseeing day to day operations of the company for the past 5 years.
Fast Switch has a distinguished 28-year history as a premier talent solutions company and has consistently provided unparalleled service. Specializing in technology, healthcare, engineering, and life sciences, Fast Switch has earned a reputation for excellence in delivering tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.
This new chapter for Fast Switch reaffirms its commitment to excellence while fostering a culture of inclusion and meaningful change within the business community.
"I am honored to lead such an amazing organization into this new chapter. Our dedication to providing an exceptional experience to our clients, talent and employees remains unwavering, and I am excited to leverage our expertise and propel Fast Switch to new heights of success", said Heidi.
About Fast Switch:
Fast Switch is an award-winning talent solutions provider. With over 28 years of experience, Fast Switch offers tailored solutions designed to meet the unique needs of our clients across various industries. To learn more please visit us at www.fastswitch.com
