A Guide to Teen-Friendly Activities in Philadelphia This Spring

Games and Activities

Loomen Labs

620 S. 5th Street

Loomen Labs offers a reimagined, eco-friendly candle-making experience. Open Thursdays through Mondays, sessions at Loomen Labs include planter, candle and perfume making, and must be booked in advance online. At-home candle-making kits are also available to order.

Puttshack

1625 Chestnut Street

This new, tech-driven mini golf course in Center City offers nine holes, live entertainment and a full menu of food and drinks. Puttshack also welcomes players of all ages before 8 p.m., meaning teens can bring their game faces for some friendly competition in groups of up to six people.

Topgolf

2140 Byberry Road

Whether you’re a golf fanatic or it’s your first time stepping up to the tee, Topgolf offers the ultimate golf experience that blends cutting-edge technology with the world of sports. Pick up a complimentary club and enjoy a game at one of the climate-controlled bays, where you can also order food. Guests under age 16 must be supervised by someone age 21 or older, while golfers under age 18 must be supervised by someone age 21 or older after 9 p.m.

Queen & Rook

607 S. 2nd Street

Popular board game cafe Queen & Rook, located in Queen Village, provides a unique gaming experience with more than 1,200 games and puzzles. There’s also an analog game room, plus plenty of food and drink options, including many vegan and vegetarian items.

Bury The Hatchet

1719 Washington Avenue

Ax-throwing pros and first-timers alike can enjoy a thrilling experience at Bury The Hatchet in South Philadelphia. This stress reliever offers an exciting outing for people of all ages, who can check out the state-of-the-art, indoor throwing range and learn the secrets of ax throwing from an in-house ax master. Guests can bring in their own food and drink to stay satiated while throwing for hours.

SPIN Philadelphia

211 S. 15th Street

Teens can strap in for an amazing time at SPIN Philadelphia, a ping-pong bar that features graffiti walls, live DJS, themed cocktails and even a bathtub full of hollow plastic balls (hello, Instagram moment!). Guests can pay for half-hour or full-hour time slots, and all ages are welcome before 9 p.m.

Treetop Quest Philly

51 Chamounix Drive

Here, teens can climb through the trees in Fairmount Park with Treetop Quest Philly. Adventurers can harness up and zip line through the trees at any one of the adventure parks, featuring 60 elevated obstacles and ziplines spanning five difficulty levels.

Treetop Quest is open for the season from late March through mid-November. Tickets are available online.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink

101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

The Independence Blue Cross RiverRink is a multi-seasonal Philadelphia tradition, offering an ideal spot for fun, food and waterside views. During the warmer months, teens can hit up Summerfest, complete with a roller skating rink, double-decker carousel, 60-foot Ferris wheel and mini-golf. Come chillier weather, the venue launches Winterfest, when the rink freezes over for ice skating — becoming Philadelphia’s only pro-sized outdoor rink.

North Bowl

909 N. 2nd Street

Dust off those bowling skills and head over to the North Bowl (or its sister spot, South Bowl) for a night of classic bowling. Keep the fun rolling or explore other options including billiards, foosball, air hockey, arcade games, pinball and a vintage photo booth. Guests under age 21 are welcome until 9 p.m. Note that bowling lanes are walk-in only on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Thirsty Dice

1642 Fairmount Ave

Gamers of all ages won’t want to miss out on Thirsty Dice, a board game cafe in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood. This spot offers a tasty menu of shareable bites and full meals including homemade flatbreads, sandwiches, cocktails, and ice cream from Philly’s own Bassetts that can all be enjoyed while trying your hand at more than 950 games. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Performing Arts

Arden Theatre

40 N. 2nd Street

The Arden Theatre offers Teen Nights for those ages 13-18 where they can experience a unique perspective of the theater’s mainstage production. For just $15, teens can check out shows like “The Lehman Trilogy” or “Once On This Island” and enjoy an exclusive post-show conversation with the artists.

Red Rum Theater

601 Walnut Street

As Philly’s only venue dedicated to murder mysteries, Red Rum offers an interactive crime-solving theater experience where the audience takes the stage. Teens can put their active minds and detective skills to use while participating in an interactive world of murder mysteries. Tickets are available for purchase online.

Sights

Rodin Museum

2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Featuring the largest collection of works by Auguste Rodin outside of Paris, the Rodin Museum is a must-see in Philadelphia. And good news for teens: visitors ages 18 and under can get in free. Highlights include the only original cast of The Gates of Hell in North America, plus an iconic garden that displays a bronze cast of The Thinker.

Cira Green

129 S. 30th Street

Check out Philadelphia’s elevated urban green space situated on top of a parking garage in University City. Cira Green features grassy spots, skyline views, plenty of food and drink options, and outdoor activities. Whether looking for a lunchtime picnic, outdoor games or catching a free movie al fresco, Cira Green offers plenty of space for teens to be teens.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The Philadelphia Museum of Art, home to Philly’s iconic “Rocky Steps,” features extensive art collections including Renaissance, American, East and South Asian, Impressionist and contemporary masterpieces. Admission is free for those age 18 and under, and on the first Sunday of the month and every Friday after 5 p.m., all visitors can take advantage of pay-what-you-wish entry.

Restaurants

Nifty Fifty’s

Multiple Locations, including 2431 Aramingo Avenue

Inspired by 1950s-era diners, Nifty Fifty”s can transport teens back to simpler times, where they can order from an impressively large menu of shakes, burgers and fries — (don’t forget a side order of nostalgia). While grooving to the throwback vibes, teens can pick from 100 handcrafted soda fountain flavors and relish in the classic red leather booth setup.

Craft Hall

901 N. Delaware Avenue

Craft Hall is one of the city’s most family-friendly breweries, welcoming people of all ages — and their four-legged, furry friends — before 9 p.m. Alongside beers from on-site Mainstay Independent Brewing, Craft Hall’s open gourmet kitchen offers barbecue from its 700-pound smoker, including dry-rub spare ribs, black-pepper brisket, smokehouse pizzas and a BBQ tower complete with three meats and choice of sides.

The Continental Midtown

1801 Chestnut St

The Continental Midtown boasts an array of mouthwatering dishes ranging from global tapas and iconic cocktails to signature dishes like French Onion Soup Dumplings. Whether lounging in a retro diner-esque booth or swinging in a basket chair, guests can savor their meals in a unique ambiance. The Continental Midtown offers a two-story atrium, lounge and outdoor rooftop patio.

