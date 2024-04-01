The Melo Group has lowered Miami's Aria Reserve project’s preconstruction deposit requirement to 20% for national buyers
Aria Reserve is an outstanding dual-tower project in Edgewater area, representing the latest entry by the Melo Group into the ultra-high-end luxury market.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aria Reserve is an outstanding dual-tower project in the highly desirable Edgewater area, representing the latest entry by the Melo Group into the ultra-high-end luxury market. Both towers, standing 62 stories tall, are expected to be fully completed in a record-breaking three-year timeframe since groundbreaking.
"We are extremely proud of the excellent coordination that our company has achieved with the support of our contractors while maintaining the highest quality standards. We are going to achieve the timeline that was initially expected,” said Martin Melo.
The Aria Reserve is the only development of this magnitude on Miami’s waterfront and includes over an acre of recreational space and two acres of open-air amenities. Aria Reserve offers tennis courts, paddleball, a semi-Olympic lap pool, a minigolf, an ultramodern gym, and a half-basketball court. The amenities at Aria Reserve will also include one of the few waterfront restaurants in Miami, access to the Bay Walk, and a private dog park. In addition, there will be gardens, pools, a spa, a wine cellar, and internal and external social areas that complete this marvelous landmark.
“Aria Reserve will be the centerpiece of luxury and desire in the growing Edgewater skyline. We are confident that our success with this project will allow us to bring the same excellence to our future endeavors," added Carlos Melo.
Aria Reserve has attracted numerous celebrities and artists worldwide who have chosen it as their first or second home. Some notable buyers of this luxurious property include Alexis Mac Allister, the 2022 World Cup Champion, and international soccer stars like James Rodriguez and Juan Pablo Angel.
The masterfully crafted dual tower endeavor is set to top-ff on its South Tower this month, with closing and delivery in 2025. The north tower will reach the 20th floor by the fall of this year. www.ariareserve.com
About Aria Reserve Miami:
Aria Reserve is a luxury condominium development underway by the Melo Group in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood consisting of two 62-story towers situated on five acres of waterfront land at 700 NE 24th. Street along Biscayne Bay. The development will mark the tallest waterfront dual residential towers in the United States. Slated for completion in 2024, Aria Reserve’s first Arquitectonica-designed tower will feature 383 residences, over two-acres of exceptional open-air amenities, breathtaking architecture, and an enviable bayfront location that boasts direct unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Miami Beach skyline. Learn more at www.ariareserve.com.
About Melo Group:
Miami-based Melo Group is one of South Florida’s most active and experienced residential real estate developers. The firm has been a driving force behind Downtown Miami’s real estate resurgence since 2001, with a portfolio of more than 8,000 total condo and rental units completed throughout Greater Downtown Miami and another 3,500 units currently in development. The fully integrated company specializes in creating communities with a mix of luxury condominiums and high-quality multifamily buildings in emerging areas near public transit hubs and major employment centers. Melo Group’s communities are reshaping Downtown Miami’s Central Business District, Arts &, Entertainment District, Edgewater, and Miami River neighborhoods. Learn more at www.themelogroup.com.
