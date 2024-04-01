Archer Energy Solutions, LLC Announces Mike Almeyda as Senior Vice President of Client Relationships
Mike Almeyda to elevate Archer's growth as the new SVP of Client Relationships.
Mike’s addition to Team Archer marks a strategic step in our mission to deliver unparalleled solutions to the owners and operators of critical infrastructure across North America.”PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move to enhance its leadership team and drive growth, Archer Energy Solutions, LLC (Archer), a premier provider of critical infrastructure protection services, welcomes Mike Almeyda as its new Senior Vice President of Client Relationships. Mike, who joins Archer and has an impressive track record in sales and business development within the critical infrastructure sector, is set to play a pivotal role in expanding the company's client base and enhancing its service offerings.
— Nick Weber
Mike brings over a decade of experience in critical infrastructure protection to Archer, where he has demonstrated exceptional ability to lead sales teams, develop key business strategies, and foster strong client relationships. His tenure as Senior Account Manager at Force 5 saw him not only advancing utilities’ security, compliance, and safety programs but also significantly growing the business through strategic sales initiatives and partnerships.
"Mike’s addition to Team Archer marks a strategic step in our mission to deliver unparalleled solutions to the owners and operators of critical infrastructure across North America," said Nick Weber, Archer's Managing Partner. "His sales acumen, coupled with his leadership abilities and technical expertise, and the unique energy characteristic of an Army Ranger, make him the perfect fit to spearhead our client relationship initiatives. We're thrilled to have him on board and are excited for the growth and success his leadership will bring to our firm."
Prior to joining Archer, Mike's roles spanned various leadership and sales positions, where he excelled in creating and executing sales strategies that drove substantial business growth. His experience as a Partner and Manager of Business Development at DThree Technologies, an Executive Director at Maxwell Leadership, and his experience as Associate Pastor underscores his expertise in ethical and visionary leadership, relationship development and management, coaching, and leading teams.
Mike's distinguished military background as a West Point graduate and decorated combat veteran within the United States Army has instilled in him a unique blend of discipline, strategic thinking, and resilience. These qualities and his professional achievements position him to significantly contribute to Archer's mission of being the leading critical infrastructure protection services firm in North America.
Mike stated, “Over the past decade, Archer has matured into a world-class organization dialed in on security and risk in the critical infrastructure space. Today, the stakes are higher than ever, and new threat vectors are emerging daily. That's why building strategic relationships with our clients is the lifeblood of our business. I’m excited to strengthen those existing relationships and forge new ones.”
Under Mike's leadership, Archer is poised to strengthen its market position, expand its client relationships, and continue providing top-tier security, compliance, and operational consultancy services. His vision for growth aligns with Archer's core values and strategic objectives, promising an exciting future for the company and its clients.
About the Company
Archer stands at the forefront of critical infrastructure protection, offering elite security, compliance, and operational consultancy services. Specializing in NERC compliance and addressing various operational, cybersecurity, and physical security challenges, Archer has cemented its reputation as the go-to provider for critical infrastructure owners and operators throughout North America. Each Archer specialist is carefully chosen for their comprehensive skill set, deep industry knowledge, and unwavering commitment to excellence.
