Ex-School Resource Officer Indicted for Sexual Battery

(EATON, Ohio) — A former school resource officer accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student has been indicted by a Preble County grand jury, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Mason Williams, 26, of Eaton, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of tampering with evidence. Each count is a third-degree felony.

Williams was assigned to serve as the National Trail High School resource officer and has been placed on administrative leave.

The case was investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section.

Indictments merely contain allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-