Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 410,505 in the last 365 days.

Ex-School Resource Officer Indicted for Sexual Battery

(EATON, Ohio) — A former school resource officer accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student has been indicted by a Preble County grand jury, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Mason Williams, 26, of Eaton, was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of tampering with evidence. Each count is a third-degree felony.

Williams was assigned to serve as the National Trail High School resource officer and has been placed on administrative leave.

The case was investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section.

Indictments merely contain allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

You just read:

Ex-School Resource Officer Indicted for Sexual Battery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more