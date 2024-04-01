Anne Krause has been announced as Texas 2036's new SVP of Development.

Experienced leader joins the nonpartisan nonprofit think tank’s leadership team.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, U.S., April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas 2036 Welcomes Anne Krause as Senior Vice President of Development

Today, Texas 2036 announced the appointment of Anne Krause as its new senior vice president of development. Krause brings a wealth of experience from her distinguished career, most notably as the cofounder, president and executive director of the Hemisfair Conservancy in San Antonio.

"I am thrilled to welcome Anne to Texas 2036. Her exceptional track record in leadership, development and strategic planning makes her the perfect fit for building strong support and key partnerships with leaders, businesses and organizations across the state,” said David Leebron, the incoming president and CEO of Texas 2036 and former president of Rice University. “I am confident that Anne's experience and dedication will greatly support advancing Texas 2036’s vision of ensuring Texas is the best place to live, work and raise a family through the state’s bicentennial and beyond.”

An experienced nonprofit and military leader, Krause has been instrumental in driving significant fundraising initiatives and building partnerships that have had a profound impact on communities. Her role at Texas 2036 will involve spearheading development efforts to ensure the long-term success and sustainability of the statewide nonprofit public policy organization founded by Tom Luce in 2016.

"I am excited to join Texas 2036 and contribute to shaping the future of our great state,” said Krause. “The opportunity to build statewide support for an organization focused on making a lasting positive impact on generations of Texans is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Texas 2036 and the organization’s many supporters and partners across the state."

Krause's previous accomplishments include leading the Hemisfair Conservancy's efforts to support the revitalization of the historic site of the 1968 World’s Fair and serving in various leadership capacities in nonprofit and education organizations.

“I have personally witnessed Anne's incredible talent and leadership in San Antonio, and we all look forward to seeing what she will accomplish at Texas 2036,” said A.J. Rodriguez, executive vice president at Texas 2036. “With a growing support base across Texas, new board members from Laredo to the Panhandle, our incoming president and CEO from Houston and Anne and I both residing in San Antonio, it is exciting to see our organization’s footprint continue to grow across Texas.”

Recently, she was inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame and was the San Antonio Business Journal’s Woman of the Year and Women’s Leadership Award Honoree in 2023. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin and a bachelor’s degree from the United States Air Force Academy. She will continue to live in San Antonio and begin her role at Texas 2036 on April 29.

About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonprofit public policy organization committed to building long-term, data-driven strategies to ensure Texas’ prosperity up to its bicentennial and beyond. Our solutions are nonpartisan, grounded in thorough research, and focus on critical issues that matter most to all Texans.

