New Poll Shows Broad Support for Proposition 4, Texas’ Water Infrastructure Amendment

The survey highlights strong voter support once they learn Prop 4 fixes aging systems using existing sales tax revenue.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new poll released today by Texas 2036 shows that a strong majority of likely Texas constitutional amendment voters are prepared to support Proposition 4 on the November 4 ballot once they learn more about what the measure will do to strengthen the state’s water supply.

Conducted August 30–31, the survey of 802 likely constitutional amendment voters by Baselice & Associates, Inc. has a margin of error of ±3.5%. Respondents were randomly selected from a file of voters who had participated in at least one of the last four constitutional amendment elections.

On November 4, Texas voters will see the following on their ballot:

Proposition 4 – HJR 7

“The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue.”

Key Poll Findings

When informed what the ballot language means, an overwhelming majority support Proposition 4:

● 76% support Prop 4 when they learn it will fund $1 billion per year of water projects for the next 20 years without any tax increase, since revenue will come from the existing state sales tax.

● 84% support the measure when informed that the state loses about 88 billion gallons of water each year through leaks, and Prop 4 will help repair and replace aging water pipes.

● 75% support when informed that Prop 4 will ensure a more reliable supply of water so communities can sustain themselves and people don’t have to move due to shortages.

● 69% support when they learn that Prop 4 will dedicate $1 billion annually for 20 years to supply and infrastructure projects.

After learning the items noted above, 73% of likely constitutional amendment voters say they would vote for Prop 4.

“Water is the foundation of Texas’ future, and Proposition 4 represents the largest and most forward-looking investment in our state’s water infrastructure in Texas history,” said Jeremy Mazur, Director of Infrastructure and Natural Resources Policy at Texas 2036. “This poll shows that when Texans understand what’s at stake, such as our reliable drinking water, thriving communities, and growing economy, they overwhelmingly support this critical measure.”

Background

Texas voters have consistently shown a willingness to invest in water infrastructure. In 2023, nearly 78% of voters approved Proposition 6 establishing the Texas Water Fund, the highest level of support for any water-related proposition since 2000. Texas 2036’s polling continues to show overwhelming majorities in favor of state investments to address water supply needs and fix deteriorating systems.

Next Steps

Over the coming weeks, Texas 2036 will join organizations and businesses from across the state to announce the formation of a coalition in support of Proposition 4.

Resources for Voters

Key dates regarding voter registration and early voting for the November 4 election can be found at: https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/important-election-dates.shtml#2025

About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonpartisan public policy organization dedicated to improving lives and opportunities for all Texans through 2036, Texas’ bicentennial year, and beyond.

Media Contacts:

John Reynolds, Director of Communications: 512-468-7003

Email: media@texas2036.org

